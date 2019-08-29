As Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Jump Trading Trimmed Its Stake by $316,353; World Asset Management Has Lifted Holding in Travelers Cos Com Stk (TRV) by $585,949

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Travelers Cos Inc Com Stk (TRV) by 22.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. World Asset Management Inc bought 4,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 22,942 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15 million, up from 18,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. World Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Travelers Cos Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $146.37. About 1.04M shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 17/04/2018 – IATA REPORTS ABOUT 4B ’17 AIR TRAVELERS, SEES 3.8B MORE BY 2036; 14/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenience Enhancer for Travelers (HUN-495); 09/04/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – TRAVELERS HAVE WITHDRAWN ALL OF REMEDIES THEY WERE CLAIMING; 15/05/2018 – Travelers Already Bracing For 2018 Hurricane Season; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Net Written Premiums $6.82B; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – BOARD DECLARED 7 PCT INCREASE IN COMPANY’S REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.77 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Adj EPS $2.46; 14/03/2018 – Miami Beach Welcomes Travelers and Their Pets with Pet-Friendly Hotels and Perks; 14/05/2018 – Cancun Remains Popular, Puerto Rico Begins Recovery Among American Travelers This Summer, Despite Recent Travel Advisory And Hu; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – QTRLY CATASTROPHE LOSSES, NET OF REINSURANCEWERE $354 MLN VS $347 MLN

Jump Trading Llc decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 39.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc sold 6,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 9,658 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $499,000, down from 15,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $56.68. About 3.69 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC SAYS UNIT COSTS IMPACTED BY WEATHER – RELATED EXPENSES AND REVENUE RECOGNITION DURING MARCH-QTR; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Traffic Up 3.7%; 13/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS OPERATIONS BACK TO NORMAL IN NEW YORK; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Rev $9.97B; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q CASM-Ex Fuel and Profit Charing Up 1% to 3%; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q EPS 77c; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC FY2018 REV VIEW $43.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – DAL: @Delta confirms it’s website chat service was involved in a cyber incident, potentially compromising customer payment information; 27/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.305 PER SHARE; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q PRASM 14.74 Cents, Up 4.3%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Patten Group invested 0.19% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 3.82 million shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Lc owns 2.09 million shares. Qs Investors holds 0.02% or 29,916 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt Inc has invested 0.06% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Trustmark National Bank & Trust Trust Department accumulated 12,637 shares. Capstone Investment Advisors Lc has 0.01% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Muhlenkamp And reported 2.8% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). 406,496 are owned by First Advsrs Lp. 370,623 were reported by U S Glob Invsts. Foster And Motley Incorporated reported 0.57% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). 446,498 were reported by Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability. Raymond James Na accumulated 17,783 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communications holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 24,163 shares. Bb&T has invested 0.16% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $265.56 million activity.

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 24.44% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.46 billion for 6.33 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.68% negative EPS growth.