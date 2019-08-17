As Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Share Value Rose, Goodhaven Capital Management Increased Position by $424,575; Alpha Windward Cut Its Position in Air Prods & Chems (APD) as Market Value Rose

Alpha Windward Llc decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 64.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc sold 2,932 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 1,628 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $311,000, down from 4,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $228.76. About 598,289 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s lnSight Launch to Mars

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 8,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 95,075 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91 million, up from 86,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $58.04. About 3.69M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 07/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS ~360 FLIGHTS CANCELLED AT NEW YORK HUBS; 22/03/2018 – DELTA RESUMING FLIGHTS IN NORTHEAST AS ‘FOUR’EASTER’ PASSES; 25/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – TALKSPACE PARTNERS WITH DELTA TAU DELTA FRATERNITY TO EXPAND MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES ON CAMPUS; 03/05/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – NEW YORK TRANSPORTATION DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION ISSUED SPECIAL FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2018 IN AMOUNT OF $1.38 BLN; 30/05/2018 – DAL CEO: WOULD REDUCE CAPACITY IN AN ECONOMIC DOWNTURN; 14/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE ON A.B. WON GUAM INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AUTHORITY’S BAA2 SENIOR LIEN REVENUE BONDS RATING; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES- INCIDENT OCCURRED FROM SEPT 26 TO OCT 12 2017; CUSTOMER PAYMENT INFORMATION FOR 24 7.Al CLIENTS INCLUDING CO’S MAY HAVE BEEN ACCESSED; 14/05/2018 – Aiming for clearer skies: Air France-KLM to name interim CEO on Tuesday; 18/04/2018 – WXYZ Detroit: #BREAKING: Delta flight from Detroit to West Palm Beach lands safely after blowing a tire; 09/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Inc expected to post earnings of 73 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.25M and $123.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 21,620 shares to 72,380 shares, valued at $3.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 87,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 820,571 shares, and cut its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $265.56 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motco reported 654 shares stake. Ar Asset Management accumulated 6,000 shares. Essex Investment Co Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). 161,344 are held by Panagora Asset Mngmt. 7.51 million are held by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. 851,583 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. 2,412 were accumulated by Capital Lc. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 0.17% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 166,241 shares. Founders Financial Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 11,772 shares stake. 4,613 were reported by Gm Advisory Group Inc Inc. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 5,666 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Stelliam Investment Mgmt Lp holds 464,000 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 675,351 shares. Diversified Trust Company holds 19,025 shares. Moody Commercial Bank Division has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77 million and $149.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 5,160 shares to 5,284 shares, valued at $496,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twilio Inc by 4,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,658 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jcic Asset reported 29 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mraz Amerine And, California-based fund reported 3,703 shares. Washington Tru has 0.03% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 2,188 shares. Moreover, Finemark Retail Bank has 0.04% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Schroder Investment Mgmt Group reported 93,592 shares stake. Cap Sarl has invested 0.1% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Baxter Bros holds 10,543 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 2,601 shares. First Republic Inv Management holds 0.05% or 52,966 shares. Aviva Public owns 82,937 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. M Hldg holds 2,865 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Camarda Fincl Advisors Limited Company holds 104 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Freshford Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 10.42% stake. The British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Artisan Prns Lp holds 0.04% or 95,366 shares.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.30 earnings per share, up 15.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $506.81M for 24.87 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.