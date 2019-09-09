As Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Share Price Rose, Holder Goodhaven Capital Management Has Upped Its Position; Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC) Shareholder First United Bank Trust Raised Its Stake

First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 220.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First United Bank Trust bought 6,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 9,678 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 3,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First United Bank Trust who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $131.72. About 1.36M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 04/04/2018 – Bringing Learning To Life: Alliance To Help Pre-K Teachers Obtain Classroom Resources Enters Second Year; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys 1.6% of Fncb Bancorp Inc; 01/05/2018 – Digital Transact: After an Initial Hit, PNC Bank Cuts Its Zelle P2P Fraud; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and Al Capital as strategic investors; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NON-INTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 31/05/2018 – WORKFUSION EXPANDS $50M SERIES E ROUND, ADDS GUARDIAN, NEWYORK-PRESBYTERIAN, PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP AND Al CAPITAL AS STRATEGIC INVESTORS; 22/05/2018 – PNC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 17%; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $2.36B; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q EPS $2.43

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 8,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 95,075 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91M, up from 86,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $57.98. About 5.74 million shares traded or 3.91% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 27/04/2018 – @JohnAGordon @Delta Shameful. They could have walked us off the plane ten times over already; 17/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 29/05/2018 – Monroe Energy shuts gasoline unit at Trainer, PA, refinery for a week; 03/05/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – NYTDC LOANED PROCEEDS FROM 2018 BONDS TO DELTA AIR LINES TO FINANCE A PORTION OF COSTS OF A CONSTRUCTION PROJECT; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $9.97 BLN VS $9.10 BLN; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q Adjusted TRASM Up About 5%; 08/05/2018 – Paul Rogers: Breaking: San Jose water agency approves up to $650 million for Jerry Brown’s Delta tunnels project…; 28/03/2018 – Chicago O’Hare $8.5 bln expansion plan approved by city council; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q Adj Average Fuel Price $2 to $2.05 Per Gallon; 30/05/2018 – DAL: SEES $3B/YEAR REVENUE FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS PARTNERSHIP

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Banking Corporation has invested 0% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Diversified Tru holds 19,025 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Com owns 23,287 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Mount Lucas Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 1.48% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corporation has 41,669 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) or 67 shares. Cibc World Mkts holds 103,592 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. First Tru Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 406,496 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2.40M shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt stated it has 6,270 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Company stated it has 54,091 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management holds 1.14% or 52,643 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corporation reported 0.09% stake. First Mercantile Tru accumulated 1,143 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Capital Invsts reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.25M and $123.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jefferies Finl Group Inc by 25,000 shares to 557,089 shares, valued at $10.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,653 shares, and cut its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $124,380 activity.

First United Bank Trust, which manages about $162.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD) by 4,360 shares to 18,483 shares, valued at $2.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell Midcap Growth Etf (IWP) by 3,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,670 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell Mid (IWR).