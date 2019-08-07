As Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Share Price Rose, Goodhaven Capital Management Raised Its Stake; Corning (GLW) Shareholder Voloridge Investment Management Lowered Stake

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 14.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc sold 37,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 229,703 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60M, down from 267,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.52. About 6.16M shares traded or 17.16% up from the average. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 29/05/2018 – Corning Wins Data Center Solutions Award for Sixth Consecutive Year; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 And Mig 1 To Corning Csd, Ny’s 2018 Go Bonds And Bans; 13/03/2018 – Corning to Showcase Industry Leadership at 2018 Optical Networking and Communication Conference; 27/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Corning’s New Yen Denominated Unsecured Notes; 21/05/2018 – Corning Showcases Industry-leading Advanced Glass Solutions at SID’s Display Week 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Corning Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLW); 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – “COMPANY REAFFIRMS OUTLOOK FOR STRONG 2018”; 24/04/2018 – CORNING-FOR FY 2018, CO EXPECTS LCD GLASS MARKET VOLUME GROWTH TO BE IN MID-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGES, AS TELEVISION SCREEN SIZE GROWTH CONTINUES; 25/05/2018 – CORNING FILES FOR 2-PART NOTES OFFERING DUE 2025 AND 2028; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne, Corning and SK Hynix all said demand for smartphone parts is falling on Tuesday

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 8,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 95,075 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91M, up from 86,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $58.79. About 4.46 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 20/04/2018 – DELTA BOARD NAMES MICHAEL HUERTA AS NEWEST MEMBER; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air March Available Seat Miles Up 3.0; 05/04/2018 – DELTA: DATA BREACH AFFECTED SEVERAL HUNDRED THOUSAND CUSTOMERS; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 86.9% VS 85.8% IN MARCH 2017; 12/04/2018 – Boeing lost a case that alleged the planes were sold below cost to Delta; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC DAL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.36 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Rev $9.97B; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE FY EPS TARGET OF $6.35-$6.70; 17/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 05/04/2018 – Delta Says Hack on Vendor Exposed Customer Credit-Card Data

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $7.54 million activity.

More notable recent Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Corning Incorporated’s (NYSE:GLW) 2.6% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on June 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Corning Incorporated 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top High-Yield Tech Stocks – The Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Update: Corning (NYSE:GLW) Stock Gained 54% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Corning Celebrates Opening of New Manufacturing Facility for Industry’s First Large-Part AutoGradeâ„¢ Cover Glass Solutions – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Delta Plans More Growth in Boston, Challenging JetBlue – Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Delta CEO Details Q2 Records In CNBC Interview – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: AMD, DAL, C, BB – Investorplace.com” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “1 Great Stock to Buy for July – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $265.56 million activity. BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC bought 5.37M shares worth $265.23 million.