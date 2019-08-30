As Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Share Price Rose, Goodhaven Capital Management Has Upped Holding; Harvest Capital Strategies Raised Its Bunge Limited (BG) Holding

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 8,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 95,075 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91 million, up from 86,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $57.66. About 2.23M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – EXPECTS TO DELIVER TOTAL REVENUE GROWTH OF 4 PCT TO 6 PCT IN FY; 02/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines’ Board of Directors Announces Annual Meeting Date; 12/03/2018 – Late-winter U.S. storm tracking to Northeast prompts flight cancellations; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Rev $9.97B; 05/04/2018 – Personal details related to passport, government identification, security and SkyMiles information were not impacted, Delta said; 27/04/2018 – This is infuriating. Still sitting here @Delta #SorryNotSorry; 25/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – TALKSPACE PARTNERS WITH DELTA TAU DELTA FRATERNITY TO EXPAND MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES ON CAMPUS; 14/05/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES CEO ED BASTIAN COMMENTS DURING INTERVIEW MONDAY; 15/03/2018 – VIRGIN ATLANTIC – INTRODUCING SECOND DAILY SERVICE TO JOHANNESBURG FROM WINTER 2018

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 69.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc bought 17,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 42,349 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $53.4. About 520,820 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 25/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 25; 29/03/2018 – CORBION NV CORB.AS – CORBION AND BUNGE ARE 50.1%/49.9% PARTNERS IN SB RENEWABLE OILS; 22/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 22; 23/05/2018 – Brazil fines 5 grain trading firms, farmers connected to deforestation; 06/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 6; 17/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 17; 09/03/2018 – ADM TAKEOVER TALKS WITH BUNGE ARE SAID TO HAVE STALLED: DJ; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain Is a Top-15 Bunge Investor; 09/03/2018 – ADM, BUNGE TAKEOVER TALKS HAVE STALLED – WSJ, CITING; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE CFO: BUNGE WOULD MAINTAIN MAJORITY OWNERSHIP IN STAND-ALONE SUGAR BUSINESS, POTENTIALLY EXIT ‘DOWN THE ROAD’

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $71.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 10,000 shares to 95,000 shares, valued at $4.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Calavo Growers Inc (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $11.89 million activity. $8.16 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares were bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO. Shares for $2.00M were bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A on Tuesday, May 21. The insider WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV bought 4,000 shares worth $205,600. $1.01 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $265.56 million activity.

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.25M and $123.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 37,850 shares to 102,984 shares, valued at $6.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,653 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.