As Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Share Price Rose, Bronson Point Management Has Upped Holding; Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trimmed Its Stake in Franklin Res (BEN) by $306,141

Bronson Point Management Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 455.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc bought 20,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 4,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $57.88. About 1.31M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC SEES MARCH QTR 2018 CASM-EX. UP 3 PCT TO 4 PCT; 30/05/2018 – DELTA: AIRLINES WON’T TRIM CAPACITY IN SUMMER TRAVEL SEASON; 15/05/2018 – OUTGOING HEAD OF AIR FRANCE KLM SAYS TO SUBMIT TO U.S. AND EUROPEAN REGULATORY AUTHORITIES ON WEDNESDAY DETAILS OF DEAL WITH DELTA DAL.N TO BUY VIRGIN ATLANTIC; 11/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – SEES MARCH-QTR TOTAL UNIT REV UP 4 PCT TO 5 PCT; 16/04/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES CANCELLED 155 FLIGHTS ON INCLEMENT WEATHER; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q Fuel Price $2.07 to $2.12; 05/04/2018 – Sears Holding, Delta Air hit by customer data breach at tech firm; 05/04/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: Hazmat is responding to @columbusairport after a bag was found leaking a substance in the @Delta; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE DELTA AIR LINES STAKE UP 1% TO 53.5M SHRS AS OF 1Q

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (BEN) by 12.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank sold 9,277 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 66,610 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, down from 75,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Franklin Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.11. About 2.05M shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources 2Q Net $443.2M; 26/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Franklin Resources: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot; 17/05/2018 – Turkey’s a Turn-Off for Franklin Templeton as Argentina Beckons; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – India Adds Lal PathLabs, Cuts HDFC; 09/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC – REPORTED PRELIMINARY MONTH-END AUM OF $737.5 BLN AT MARCH 31, COMPARED TO $744.9 BLN AT FEBRUARY 28; 16/05/2018 – Macron No Messiah as Franklin Templeton Bets on Poland Instead; 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 26/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES 2Q EPS 78C, EST. 75C; 15/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Sees Aussie Yield Discount Tripling on Rates; 08/03/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES REPORTS FEB. AUM $744.9B

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $146.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 87,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $265.56 million activity.

