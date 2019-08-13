As Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Share Price Rose, Bronson Point Management Has Lifted Its Stake by $1.05 Million; King Wealth Management Group Has Boosted Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $498,771 as Market Value Rose

King Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc bought 4,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 81,576 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62M, up from 77,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $138.28. About 15.74M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate AI in the Enterprise; 31/03/2018 – U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Executives From Microsoft, Other Firms to Its Board; 09/04/2018 – lttiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services; 09/04/2018 – CAFC: BAKER v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-2357 – 2018-04-09; 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Pub; 20/03/2018 – Mellanox Simplifies Hybrid Cloud Connectivity Between Enterprises and Microsoft Azure; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will let government clients run its Azure cloud technology on their own servers; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman, John W. Thompson, Joins Lightspeed as Venture Partner; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson out as Microsoft reorganizes

Bronson Point Management Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 455.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc bought 20,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 4,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $59.14. About 2.54 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 05/04/2018 – DELTA CONFIRMS INCIDENT WAS RESOLVED BY [24]7.AI LAST OCTOBER; 13/03/2018 – DELTA HAS CANCELED ABOUT 400 MAINLINE, REGIONAL FLIGHTS; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC SEES MARCH QTR 2018 SYSTEM CAPACITY UP ABOUT 3 PCT; 29/05/2018 – Monroe Energy shuts gasoline unit at Trainer, PA, refinery for a week; 20/04/2018 – U.S., Europe order emergency checks on engine type in Southwest accident; 03/04/2018 – GP Bullhound’s Joakim Dal Says Spotify’s Direct Listing Is a Sign of the Times (Video); 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Names Former FAA Head Michael Huerta to Board; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – SEES MARCH-QTR PRE-TAX MARGIN 6.5 PCT – 7.5 PCT; 30/05/2018 – DELTA CEO: HIGHER FUEL IN SHORT TERM `WILL CAUSE SOME PAIN’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Finance Grp Incorporated holds 76,048 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 6,400 shares. Glacier Peak Ltd has invested 1.41% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj owns 18,000 shares. American Century stated it has 0.1% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Point72 Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Moreover, Affinity has 1.59% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 150,525 shares. The Korea-based National Pension Service has invested 0% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Rothschild And Asset Management Us Incorporated stated it has 1.12M shares. Jane Street Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Company reported 318,123 shares stake. 895 are owned by Hudock Capital Gp Limited Liability Company. Moreover, J Goldman Company Limited Partnership has 0.16% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Sun Life, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,046 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 9,622 shares. Kbc Grp Nv reported 0.05% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $265.56 million activity.

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $146.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 87,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Former Delta Air Lines Safety Chief Sworn In To Lead FAA – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Airline Stock Roundup: DAL & UAL’s Earnings Beat, AAL’s Bullish Q2 View & More – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Wednesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Coca-Cola, Bank of America and Delta Airlines – Investorplace.com” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Large-Cap Stocks to Short – Investorplace.com” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Delta Air Lines: Breaking Higher – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Tru reported 70,367 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Arvest Commercial Bank Division invested in 8,721 shares. Strs Ohio has 5.90 million shares for 3.15% of their portfolio. Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx invested in 2.46% or 61,395 shares. Cacti Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 42,375 shares. Columbia Asset Mgmt owns 4.46% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 141,587 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 1.39 million shares. Windham Cap Management Ltd Co invested 0.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hitchwood Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 1.69% or 1.00M shares. Cap Advisors Ltd Limited accumulated 12,324 shares. Primecap Ca has 3.29% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 37.86M shares. Vision Management Incorporated holds 1.85% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 56,381 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 2.8% or 1.49M shares in its portfolio. Eagle Asset Management reported 1.46 million shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Illinois-based Hartline Inv has invested 3.42% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).