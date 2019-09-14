As Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Share Price Rose, Alleghany Has Boosted Position by $15.04 Million; Baldwin Brothers Continues to Hold Stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Alleghany Corp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 28.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp bought 268,633 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 1.21M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.48M, up from 938,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $60.01. About 4.14M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Load Factor 82.9%; 30/05/2018 – DELTA AIR COMMENTS IN FILING WITH U.S. TRANSPORTATION DEPT; 11/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 23/03/2018 – CANADA SAYS BOEING DECISION NOT TO APPEAL ITC RULING ON BOMBARDIER CASE IS “A POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT IN THE LONG-STANDING RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN CANADA AND BOEING”; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q System Capacity Up 3% to 4%; 24/05/2018 – Delta Returns to Mumbai After U.S. Pact on Persian Gulf Airlines; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO JACOBSON: CORPORATE TRAVEL DEMAND REMAINS STRONG; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Traffic Up 3.7%; 15/05/2018 – Air France-KLM: Delta Will Retain Its 49% Stake in Virgin Atlantic; 27/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.305 PER SHARE

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 8.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 12,579 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 153,411 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.40M, up from 140,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 15.87M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93 million and $678.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consoldtd Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 5,778 shares to 122,123 shares, valued at $10.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,981 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

