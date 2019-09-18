As Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Cambiar Investors Trimmed Position by $3.35 Million; Soros Fund Management Position in Celgene (Put) (CELG) Cut by $3.15 Million

Cambiar Investors Llc decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 9.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc sold 59,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 572,511 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.49 million, down from 632,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $58.97. About 338,304 shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q CASM-Ex Items Up About 4%; 30/05/2018 – DAL: SEES $3B/YEAR REVENUE FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS PARTNERSHIP; 30/05/2018 – DELTA: OPTIMISTIC HIGHER FUEL WON’T BE A CHALLENGE IN LONG RUN; 10/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DELTA COMMUNITY SUPPORTS FAMILIES, FINANCIAL EDUCATION AND HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES; 03/04/2018 – DELTA SEES MARCH QTR ADJ. TRASM UP ABOUT 5%; 29/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Minnesota DOL: Delta Air Lines receives safety, health award from MNOSHA, recognized April 17; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES ISSUES WEATHER WAIVER ON SOME MIDWEST AIRPORTS; 10/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Conference Call Set By Eden Rock for Apr. 17; 14/03/2018 – Virgin Atlantic CEO sees Air France deal completing in early 2019

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (Put) (CELG) by 74.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 34,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 11,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09 million, down from 46,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $98.4. About 274,388 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CLIMBS 14% POST-MARKET ON CELGENE PACT; 19/04/2018 – CELGENE CORP – JUNO THERAPEUTICS CO-FOUNDER AND FORMER CEO HANS BISHOP ELECTED TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 12/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Celgene; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 06/03/2018 – BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $8.95, WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO; 23/04/2018 – Zymeworks and Celgene Expand Bispecific Antibody Collaboration

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 42,942 shares to 144,138 shares, valued at $6.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energizer Hldgs Inc New by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 830,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Celgene Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq" on June 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Celgene (CELG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq" published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Company News for Aug 27, 2019 – Nasdaq" on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Better Buy: Biogen vs. Celgene – Yahoo Finance" published on August 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "Roche Extends Offer to Acquire Spark Therapeutics Yet Again – Nasdaq" with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83 billion for 9.53 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha" on September 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Delta on watch after positive outlook – Seeking Alpha" published on September 04, 2019, Fool.com published: "Why Shares of American Airlines Are Descending Today – The Motley Fool" on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "How Many Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance" published on June 14, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com's news article titled: "Delta tells passengers to arrive at MSP airport 3 hours early as checkpoint lines grow – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal" with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.26 earnings per share, up 25.56% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 6.52 P/E if the $2.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.83% negative EPS growth.

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42 billion and $3.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 4,378 shares to 14,067 shares, valued at $26.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 9,324 shares in the quarter, for a total of 384,727 shares, and has risen its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG).

