As Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Market Value Rose, Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Cut by $309.01 Million Its Holding; Radian Group (RDN) Shareholder Citadel Advisors Raised Its Stake by $9.73 Million as Market Value Declined

Citadel Advisors Llc increased its stake in Radian Group Inc (RDN) by 1829.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc bought 486,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% . The hedge fund held 513,295 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.65 million, up from 26,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Radian Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $22.67. About 884,521 shares traded. Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) has risen 20.70% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RDN News: 26/04/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC SAYS BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018, WAS $14.16, AN INCREASE OF 2% COMPARED TO $13.90 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 07/05/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC – PRICING UPDATES WILL BE EFFECTIVE FOR ALL Ml APPLICATIONS RECEIVED ON, OR AFTER, MONDAY, JUNE 4, 2018; 07/03/2018 Radian Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN REPORTS PURCHASE OF ENTITLE DIRECT; 10/05/2018 – Radian Group Completes Previously Announced $50M Shr Repurchase Program in Advance of Its July 31, 2018, Expiration Date; 24/05/2018 – Radian CEO to Participate at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Mortgage Finance and Asset Management Conference; 21/04/2018 – DJ Radian Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDN); 07/05/2018 – Radian Announces Updated Pricing for Ml Business; 10/04/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC RDN.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 23.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp sold 6.06 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 19.34 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $999.08M, down from 25.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $61.32. About 1.83 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 26/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES CANCELLED 155 FLIGHTS ON INCLEMENT WEATHER; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES- INCIDENT OCCURRED FROM SEPT 26 TO OCT 12 2017; CUSTOMER PAYMENT INFORMATION FOR 24 7.Al CLIENTS INCLUDING CO’S MAY HAVE BEEN ACCESSED; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES SAYS WAS NOTIFIED BY 24 7.Al, WHICH PROVIDES ONLINE CHAT SERVICES FOR DELTA, THAT 24 7.Al HAD BEEN INVOLVED IN A CYBER INCIDENT; 09/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines narrowly edges out Delta to top airline quality study; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q Adjusted TRASM Up About 5%; 23/05/2018 – China Yangtze River Delta air quality worsens Jan-Apr -ministry; 15/05/2018 – France has no plans to reduce stake in Air France-KLM: Elysee adviser; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 18.95 BLN, UP 4.3 PCT; 10/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Conference Call Set By Eden Rock for Apr. 17

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $264.50 million activity. BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC had bought 6,500 shares worth $324,598.

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 24.44% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.46 billion for 6.84 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.68% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highvista Strategies Limited Liability has 0.2% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Proshare Advisors Lc holds 0.03% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) or 93,233 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP invested in 196,487 shares. 177,975 are held by Randolph. Mount Lucas Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 172,956 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 448,916 shares. Moreover, Ws Management Lllp has 0.74% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 236,812 shares. Captrust Advisors stated it has 4,965 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Lc has 2.47% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). 26,531 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt. Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability holds 1.82 million shares. California-based Cetera Advisor Network Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Provise Mngmt Group Inc Lc accumulated 9,725 shares. Highland Cap Mngmt Limited Liability reported 119,531 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System invested in 36,121 shares.

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 40,200 shares to 99,400 shares, valued at $3.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (Call) (XHE) by 6,092 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,800 shares, and cut its stake in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC).

