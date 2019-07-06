As Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Market Value Rose, Goodhaven Capital Management Has Raised Its Position by $424,575; Vicor (VICR) Share Price Declined While Shikiar Asset Management Cut Its Stake by $1.60 Million

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 8,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 95,075 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91 million, up from 86,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $58.7. About 5.36 million shares traded or 9.61% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES- THOUGH SMALL SUBSET OF CUSTOMERS WOULD HAVE BEEN EXPOSED, CAN’T SAY IF INFORMATION WAS ACCESSED OR SUBSEQUENTLY COMPROMISED; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO CONFIDENT CO. COULD WITHSTAND AN ECONOMIC DOWNTURN; 25/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Poona Dal & Oil Industries for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 05/04/2018 – Personal details related to passport, government identification, security and SkyMiles information were not impacted, Delta said; 30/05/2018 – DAL: SEES $3B/YEAR REVENUE FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS PARTNERSHIP; 12/04/2018 – Boeing lost a case that alleged the planes were sold below cost to Delta; 01/05/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: BREAKING: @Delta Flight 64 is making an emergency return to Atlanta after departing for Rome Italy due to an; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – DELTA CEO BASTIAN CONCLUDES REMARKS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q CASM-Ex Items Up About 4%

Shikiar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Vicor Corp (VICR) by 50.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold 51,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,680 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, down from 101,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Vicor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $31.8. About 105,245 shares traded. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 15.04% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VICR News: 24/04/2018 – Vicor Sees 2Q Rev Increasing Nearly 10% Sequentially; 27/03/2018 – Vicor Launches 12V to 48V NBM Module at GTC 2018; 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q Rev $65.3M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCRTQ); 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q EPS 10c; 08/03/2018 Vicor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VICR)

Since January 28, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $264.75 million activity. BLAKE FRANCIS S also bought $249,743 worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) shares. Another trade for 21,000 shares valued at $1.06 million was sold by West W Gilbert.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement holds 0.13% or 970,433 shares in its portfolio. 52,643 were accumulated by Pineno Levin & Ford Asset. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.08% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Cibc Ww Markets holds 0.04% or 103,592 shares. South Dakota Council has invested 0.32% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 31,030 shares. Amer Century Inc owns 1.86 million shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 211,106 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Mai Cap Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 88,144 shares. Madison Investment holds 0.1% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) or 101,000 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc invested in 26,531 shares. Va stated it has 2.29% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Cyrus Prtnrs Lp invested in 12.46% or 1.99 million shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corporation reported 8,242 shares stake.

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.25 million and $123.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 800 shares to 9,653 shares, valued at $11.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hp Inc by 100,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 290,716 shares, and cut its stake in Jefferies Finl Group Inc.

Analysts await Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.19 per share. VICR’s profit will be $4.83 million for 66.25 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Vicor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $319.33 million and $238.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) by 10,600 shares to 33,500 shares, valued at $2.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gaming And Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 27,455 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL).

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 20 investors sold VICR shares while 41 reduced holdings. only 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 11.51 million shares or 6.96% less from 12.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advisors Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) for 13,104 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0% or 6,271 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md owns 0% invested in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) for 19,821 shares. Ashford Cap Mngmt Inc stated it has 2.66% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Georgia-based Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Artemis Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 151,629 shares. Northern Trust reported 236,194 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sector Pension Invest Board stated it has 0% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Teton Advsrs has invested 0.03% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). 110,675 are owned by Needham Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Citadel Advisors Limited accumulated 77,835 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability invested 0% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). 15,000 were reported by Gamco Investors Inc Et Al. 1,270 were reported by Royal State Bank Of Canada.