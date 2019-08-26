As Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Market Value Rose, Bronson Point Management Has Increased Its Stake by $1.05 Million; Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Shareholder Pacifica Capital Investments Trimmed Its Position by $5.67 Million as Shares Rose

Bronson Point Management Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 455.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc bought 20,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 4,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $56.2. About 5.92 million shares traded or 6.60% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 09/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Inc expected to post earnings of 73 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines revenue rises 9.5 pct; 14/03/2018 – Delta Air liable for just $50 for injured kitten -NY state court; 29/05/2018 – Monroe Energy shuts gasoline unit at Trainer, PA, refinery for a week; 14/03/2018 – VIRGIN ATLANTIC CEO SEES DEAL FOR AIR FRANCE-KLM AIRF.PA TO BUY A STAKE IN IT COMPLETING IN EARLY 2019; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES- THOUGH SMALL SUBSET OF CUSTOMERS WOULD HAVE BEEN EXPOSED, CAN’T SAY IF INFORMATION WAS ACCESSED OR SUBSEQUENTLY COMPROMISED; 07/03/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES CANCELLED ~230 REGIONAL FLIGHTS IN NY AIRPORTS; 08/05/2018 – Paul Rogers: Breaking: San Jose water agency approves up to $650 million for Jerry Brown’s Delta tunnels project…; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Capacity Up 2.7%; 17/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 83.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc sold 246,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The hedge fund held 48,570 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, down from 295,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $18.38. About 1.25 million shares traded or 9.67% up from the average. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO COMPLETE DIVESTITURE OF HAIN PURE PROTEIN DURING FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2019; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING HAIN PURE PROTEIN; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – Hain stock sinks as earnings disappoint and forecast slashed; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 47C; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q Adj EPS 37c; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP – QTRLY ADJ EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.37; 08/05/2018 – HAIN SEES YR ADJ. EPS $1.11-$1.18, MAY NOT COMPARE TO EST; 21/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Group Dinner Hosted By Stuart Frankel Today

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $146.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 87,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $265.56 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Bank & Trust (Uk) owns 41,575 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc owns 243,692 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. 1.86 million are held by Century Cos. Gp Incorporated has invested 0.35% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 461,648 shares. Dupont Cap Management holds 0.63% or 532,657 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc reported 14,251 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Mgmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Ltd owns 42,294 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office invested in 120 shares or 0% of the stock. Miles Capital Incorporated invested in 0.28% or 6,339 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Wisconsin-based National Inv Services Wi has invested 1.15% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Global Endowment Mgmt LP holds 15,400 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 2.26 million were reported by Brandywine Glob Investment Mngmt.

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Former Delta Air Lines Safety Chief Sworn In To Lead FAA – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Delta Cargo Chooses FreightWaves SONAR For Global Freight Intelligence – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Delta Air Lines to slash flights at Tokyo Narita Airport, increase presence in Haneda – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Delta Air Lines, Okta And More – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.22 EPS, down 18.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.27 per share. HAIN’s profit will be $22.91M for 20.89 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $329.38M and $208.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 11,467 shares to 94,024 shares, valued at $16.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: Bunge, Hain Celestial And More – Yahoo Finance” on May 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Ramble On, Baby: Celestial Seasonings® and HeadCount Release Limited-Edition Tea – PRNewswire” published on August 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Madison Square Garden, Hain Celestial Group, and Sarepta Therapeutics Slumped Today – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “A Better-For-You SPAC: Act II Global Acquisition prices upsized IPO at $10 – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $212.44 million activity. On Friday, May 17 the insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. bought $47.34 million.