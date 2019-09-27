As Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Market Valuation Rose, South Dakota Investment Council Has Trimmed Position; As Facebook (FB) Shares Rose, Iconiq Capital Has Cut by $4.59 Million Its Stake

Iconiq Capital Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iconiq Capital Llc sold 23,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 283,721 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.76 million, down from 307,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iconiq Capital Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $504.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $176.76. About 11.88M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 12/04/2018 – Facebook could enjoy the ‘unintended consequences’ of new regulations; 15/04/2018 – New York Post: This is how to get through Facebook’s privacy loopholes; 30/05/2018 – Economic Development Corporation of Utah : Facebook to Build Data Center in Eagle Mountain City, Utah; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages; 23/05/2018 – Facebook is taking on Angie’s List and Amazon Home Services; 23/03/2018 – EnergyCmrc Com: Bipartisan E&C Leaders Send Formal Invitation to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 11/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook has criticized Facebook for its data practices; 15/05/2018 – Facebook’s data scandal isn’t scaring away advertisers, says Publicis CEO; 21/03/2018 – GOOG, FB: #BREAKING EU proposes new tax targeting tech giants: commissioner – ! $GOOG $FB; 19/03/2018 – The research firm with ties to Donald Trump and his presidential campaign allegedly gained access to data from 50 million Facebook profiles

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council sold 48,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 247,947 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.07 million, down from 296,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $58.24. About 3.37 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 25/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Poona Dal & Oil Industries for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 30/05/2018 – DELTA SAYS IT HAS BEEN WORKING WITH BOEING ON NMA AIRCRAFT; 12/04/2018 – Delta Faces New International Challenge–Update; 03/05/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – NYTDC LOANED PROCEEDS FROM 2018 BONDS TO DELTA AIR LINES TO FINANCE A PORTION OF COSTS OF A CONSTRUCTION PROJECT; 02/05/2018 – DELTA APRIL LOAD FACTOR 85.1% VS 85.3% YEAR-AGO; 15/05/2018 – Air France-KLM, Virgin and Delta Sign Agreements to Expand Transatlantic JV; 03/05/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – NEW YORK TRANSPORTATION DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION ISSUED SPECIAL FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2018 IN AMOUNT OF $1.38 BLN; 12/04/2018 – DELTA CEO STILL SEES REACHING PREVIOUS 2018 EPS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – China Yangtze River Delta air quality worsens Jan-Apr -ministry

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.26 EPS, up 25.56% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.47B for 6.44 P/E if the $2.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.83% negative EPS growth.

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (NYSE:ACC) by 12,100 shares to 69,900 shares, valued at $3.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 5,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Nordson Corp (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 22.78 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

