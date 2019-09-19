As Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Gradient Investments Raised Stake; Deprince Race & Zollo Upped Its Stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by $1.50 Million

Gradient Investments Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 23.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc bought 35,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 189,422 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.75M, up from 153,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $58.62. About 1.14M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q System Capacity Up About 3%; 09/04/2018 – U.S. airline industry boasts overall improvements -study; 13/03/2018 – DELTA CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 09/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Inc expected to post earnings of 73 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/05/2018 – DELTA AIR COMMENTS IN U.S. TRANSPORTATION DEPT FILING; 27/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.305 PER SHARE; 30/05/2018 – DELTA: AIRLINES WON’T TRIM CAPACITY IN SUMMER TRAVEL SEASON; 12/04/2018 – DELTA: AMEX CO-BRANDED CARD TO CONTRIBUTE $3.3 BILLION IN 2018; 23/03/2018 – CANADA SAYS BOEING DECISION NOT TO APPEAL ITC RULING ON BOMBARDIER CASE IS “A POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT IN THE LONG-STANDING RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN CANADA AND BOEING”; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE BOOSTED AAPL, MON, TEVA, DAL, BK IN 1Q: 13F

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 94.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 42,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The institutional investor held 88,120 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.13 million, up from 45,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.38% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $11.44. About 432,166 shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Brookfield Property Partners, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A, Adaptimmune Therapeuti; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; 23/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT INVESTMENT TRUST THROUGH DIFFERENT FUNDS; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS NARANJA’S RATINGS, STABLE OUTLOOK

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72M and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 12,295 shares to 130 shares, valued at $5,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF) by 59,716 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10 shares, and cut its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM).

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52B and $3.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 5,880 shares to 269,224 shares, valued at $30.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Riverview Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RVSB) by 258,987 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 831,981 shares, and cut its stake in Western New Eng Bancorp Inc.