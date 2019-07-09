As Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Virtu Financial Cut Stake; As Gentex (GNTX) Shares Rose, Holder Provident Investment Management Has Lifted Position

Provident Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc bought 51,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.75M, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $23.91. About 982,242 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has declined 4.66% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $465.4 MLN VS $453.5 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Net $111.3M; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 14/03/2018 – Gentex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21-22; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY INCLUDES DEBT REPAYMENT OF $78 MLN DURING FIRST THREE QTRS OF 2018; 09/03/2018 – Gentex: Targeted Total Cash Position Being Ltargeted total cash position being lowered from $700 million to $525 millionowered fro $700 million to $525 millio; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Targeted Share Repurchase Authorization of Approximately $425 million for Calendar Year 2018; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – SEES CALENDAR YEAR 2018 TOTAL LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION OF 53.09 MLN; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C; 08/05/2018 – FCA US Honors Gentex for Supplier Performance

Virtu Financial Llc decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 64.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc sold 31,251 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,841 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $870,000, down from 48,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $59.37. About 7.75 million shares traded or 58.56% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 10/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DELTA COMMUNITY SUPPORTS FAMILIES, FINANCIAL EDUCATION AND HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES; 12/04/2018 – DELTA 1Q ADJ. EPS 74C, EST. 73C; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Traffic Up 3.7%; 20/04/2018 – U.S., Europe order emergency checks on engine type in Southwest accident; 10/04/2018 – Delta Community Supports Families, Financial Education and Health & Human Services; 09/04/2018 – U.S. airline industry boasts overall improvements -study; 05/03/2018 DELTA: MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL MONDAY WINTER WEATHER WAIVER ISSUED; 24/05/2018 – Delta Returns to Mumbai After U.S. Pact on Persian Gulf Airlines; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines April Traffic Rises 3.7%; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q Tax Rate About 23%

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on July, 11. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, up 22.03% or $0.39 from last year’s $1.77 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.41B for 6.87 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 125.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 sale for $264.75 million activity. $249,743 worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) shares were bought by BLAKE FRANCIS S. 21,000 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) shares with value of $1.06 million were sold by West W Gilbert.

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,113 shares to 19,213 shares, valued at $3.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 4,586 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,307 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Palladium Ptnrs Limited Liability owns 99,483 shares. Tiger Mngmt Ltd Company reported 91,260 shares or 1.3% of all its holdings. Hightower Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 158,914 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). First Dallas Securities invested in 0.73% or 19,688 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada accumulated 197 shares. 333,174 were reported by Pinebridge Investments L P. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt stated it has 24,163 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Moreover, Johnson Counsel has 0.01% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 5,238 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc has invested 0.09% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj has 18,000 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Advsr Asset Mngmt reported 26 shares stake. 462,671 were reported by Suntrust Banks Inc.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42 million and $609.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 3,599 shares to 282,137 shares, valued at $33.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Factset Resh Sys Inc (NYSE:FDS) by 1,254 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,861 shares, and cut its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO).

