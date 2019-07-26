As Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Rudman Errol M Cut Its Holding; Portland General Elec (POR) Holder Vista Capital Partners Raised Stake

Vista Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Portland General Elec (POR) by 83.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc bought 18,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,952 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 million, up from 21,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Portland General Elec for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $54.65. About 435,022 shares traded. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 30.43% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.00% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $495 MLN VS $530 MLN; 22/05/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC – ISSUES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS SEEKING ADDITIONAL 100 AVERAGE MEGAWATTS OF RENEWABLE POWER GENERATING RE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Portland General Electric Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POR); 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO SAYS REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 GUIDANCE OF $2.10 – $2.25 PER DILUTED SHARE; 26/03/2018 – Portland General Electric Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Friday, April 27; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL BOOSTS DIV TO 36.25C FROM 34C; EST. 36C; 22/05/2018 – PGE Seeks 100 Average Megawatts of New Renewable Re; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Sees 2018 EPS $2.10-EPS $2.25; 30/04/2018 – PGE to Host Summit Focused on Diversity, Inclusion and Equity on May 23; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Adds Portland General, Exits G-III Apparel: 13F

Rudman Errol M decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 11.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rudman Errol M sold 24,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 178,410 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22M, down from 202,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rudman Errol M who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $62.23. About 5.14 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 07/03/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES CANCELLED ~230 REGIONAL FLIGHTS IN NY AIRPORTS; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q Adj Average Fuel Price $2 to $2.05 Per Gallon; 12/04/2018 – Delta Keeps Sales Momentum; 15/03/2018 – VIRGIN ATLANTIC – FY TOTAL GROUP REVENUE OF 2.7 BILLION STG, DOWN 1 PCT YEAR-ON-YEAR; 12/04/2018 – Delta Faces New International Challenge–Update; 08/05/2018 – Paul Rogers: Breaking: San Jose water agency approves up to $650 million for Jerry Brown’s Delta tunnels project…; 29/03/2018 – Pennsylvania judge delivers blow to Buckeye effort to reverse Laurel Pipeline; 05/03/2018 DELTA: MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL MONDAY WINTER WEATHER WAIVER ISSUED; 04/04/2018 – DAL: @Delta confirms it’s website chat service was involved in a cyber incident, potentially compromising customer payment information; 05/05/2018 – U.S. condemns China for ‘Orwellian nonsense’ over airline websites

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87M and $485.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Int’l Reit Index Fund (VNQI) by 10,077 shares to 14,272 shares, valued at $850,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab U.S. Reit Fund (SCHH) by 26,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,722 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund (VUG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold POR shares while 92 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 80.64 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.49 million are held by Geode Ltd Company. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Com holds 2.29M shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Gam Ag stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). First Hawaiian Savings Bank holds 428 shares. Barclays Plc invested in 0% or 78,293 shares. Dean Capital has invested 1.29% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Alpha Windward Ltd invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 2.27 million shares. Bancshares Of Hawaii reported 9,128 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cwm Ltd Liability Company reported 1,189 shares stake. Art Advisors Llc has invested 0.18% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability Com stated it has 61,105 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc holds 0.14% or 175,120 shares. State Street Corp holds 0.01% or 1.94 million shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 17,956 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $264.75 million activity. The insider BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC bought $265.23 million. On Monday, January 28 BLAKE FRANCIS S bought $249,743 worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) or 5,185 shares.