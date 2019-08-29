As Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Market Valuation Rose, Goodhaven Capital Management Boosted by $424,575 Its Holding; Segall Bryant & Hamill Has Upped Position in Banco Santander Brasil S A Ads Rep 1 Unit (BSBR) by $584,100 as Valuation Rose

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc increased its stake in Banco Santander Brasil S A Ads Rep 1 Unit (BSBR) by 88.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc bought 53,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.12% . The hedge fund held 113,100 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27M, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Banco Santander Brasil S A Ads Rep 1 Unit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.02. About 205,350 shares traded. Banco Santander (NYSE:BSBR) has risen 18.44% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.44% the S&P500.

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 8,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 95,075 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91M, up from 86,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $57.46. About 663,630 shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 13/03/2018 – DELTA CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES- THOUGH SMALL SUBSET OF CUSTOMERS WOULD HAVE BEEN EXPOSED, CAN’T SAY IF INFORMATION WAS ACCESSED OR SUBSEQUENTLY COMPROMISED; 29/03/2018 – Pennsylvania judge delivers blow to Buckeye effort to reverse Laurel Pipeline; 19/04/2018 – FITCH RATES DELTA GUARANTEED REV. BONDS ‘BBB-‘; 19/03/2018 – DELTA TO CANCEL SOME FLIGHTS AT NY HUBS AHEAD OF NOR’EASTER; 04/04/2018 – DELTA: SOME [24]7.AI CUSTOMER INFO MAY HAVE BEEN ACCESSED; 05/04/2018 – Personal details related to passport, government identification, security and SkyMiles information were not impacted, Delta said; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Net $547M; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM ASMS 21.80 BLN, UP 3.0 PCT; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q System Capacity Up 3% to 4%

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47 billion and $6.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 13,956 shares to 16,143 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 10,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 597,249 shares, and cut its stake in Integrated Device Tech Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Par Management Incorporated invested 11.56% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 882,432 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. First Dallas holds 0.73% or 19,688 shares in its portfolio. Argent Trust owns 46,762 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. 665,115 were reported by Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd. Mount Lucas Mgmt LP has 1.48% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). 35,000 are owned by American Assets Ltd. Deltec Asset Management Lc accumulated 0.49% or 43,500 shares. Maine-based Schroder Gru has invested 0.05% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Qci Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 350 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Blume Cap owns 200 shares. Focused Wealth has 0.1% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 1.92M shares in its portfolio. Rock Point Advsrs Llc accumulated 65,120 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $265.56 million activity.

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.25 million and $123.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 21,620 shares to 72,380 shares, valued at $3.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hp Inc by 100,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 290,716 shares, and cut its stake in Jefferies Finl Group Inc.

