As Delta Air Lines Del (Call) (DAL) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners LP Has Cut by $13.43 Million Its Holding; Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) Shareholder Oakmont Partners Trimmed Holding

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 45.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 41,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,002 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 90,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $449.83 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.06. About 36,802 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has risen 7.01% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.58% the S&P500.

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (Call) (DAL) by 99.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp sold 2.69 million shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $144,000, down from 2.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $62.35. About 2.34M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 23/03/2018 – Delta Air Lines may outfit some employees with ‘wearable robotics’; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES: WEATHER WAIVER ISSUED FOR SOME MIDWEST AIRPORTS; 05/04/2018 – DALCOR ANNOUNCES EXPANSION AND ACCELERATED ENROLLMENT OF THE DAL-GENE CLINICAL TRIAL; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Delta Air Lines Inc.’s Prpsd Sr Unsecd Notes ‘BB+’; 05/04/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: Delta says only “a small subset” of customers were affected, with payment information exposed from; 14/03/2018 – VIRGIN ATLANTIC CEO SEES DEAL FOR AIR FRANCE-KLM AIRF.PA TO BUY A STAKE IN IT COMPLETING IN EARLY 2019; 12/04/2018 – Delta Faces New International Challenge–Update; 19/03/2018 – DELTA TO CANCEL SOME FLIGHTS AT NY HUBS AHEAD OF NOR’EASTER; 19/05/2018 – DELTA AIR COMMENTS IN U.S. TRANSPORTATION DEPT FILING; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Net $547M

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41M and $111.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Mun Bd Fd (EIM) by 64,889 shares to 404,903 shares, valued at $4.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Calif Mun Bd Fd (EVM) by 34,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,327 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold PMO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merriman Wealth Limited Liability Corp owns 14,000 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 188,791 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Creative Planning accumulated 14,880 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 5,725 shares. Brave Asset Management accumulated 23,331 shares. Peoples holds 0.01% or 1,715 shares in its portfolio. Invesco invested in 181,234 shares or 0% of the stock. Fmr Ltd Liability Co invested in 1 shares. Advsr Asset Management stated it has 0.05% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Staley Cap Advisers Inc holds 15,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Goodwin Daniel L invested in 56,866 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mgmt Inc, -based fund reported 12,262 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corporation accumulated 150,139 shares. Tradewinds Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 5,796 shares. First Allied Advisory reported 0.01% stake.

