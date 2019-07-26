As Delta Air Lines (DAL) Valuation Rose, Payden & Rygel Boosted Holding; Targa Resources (TRGP) Holder Chickasaw Capital Management Trimmed Position by $53.10 Million as Shares Declined

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) by 6.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel bought 31,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 540,700 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.93M, up from 509,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $62.16. About 3.51 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 14/05/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES CEO ED BASTIAN COMMENTS DURING INTERVIEW MONDAY; 23/03/2018 – Delta Air Lines may outfit some employees with ‘wearable robotics’; 18/04/2018 – Delta, Goodyear, Lincoln National Are Selling at Steep Discounts — Barrons.com; 05/03/2018 – DELTA ALSO ISSUED WEATHER WAIVER FOR NORTHEAST & NEW ENGLAND; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC SEES MARCH QTR 2018 SYSTEM CAPACITY UP ABOUT 3 PCT; 05/04/2018 – DELTA CAN’T SAY WHETHER CUSTOMER INFO ACCESSED, COMPROMISED; 20/04/2018 – DELTA BOARD NAMES MICHAEL HUERTA AS NEWEST MEMBER; 24/05/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES SAYS INTENDS TO EXPAND EXISTING CODESHARE RELATIONSHIP WITH JET AIRWAYS TO PROVIDE ACCESS TO OTHER DESTINATIONS IN INDIA; 12/04/2018 – Trade battle resolved, Delta expects to fly CSeries jets by early 2019; 26/03/2018 – The fingerprint scans are available at 50 domestic Delta Sky Clubs

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) by 20.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc sold 1.30 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5.08 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $211.06M, down from 6.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Targa Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $39.88. About 1.23M shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 14.15% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECT TO INCUR SOME COSTS IN NEAR TERM FROM DEAL; 08/05/2018 – Targa Resources at Deutsche Bank MLP & Pipeline Day Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Targa Resources 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $306.6M, EST. $311.2M; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- OFFERING $750 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Rev $2.46B; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N – TARGA’S TOTAL GROWTH CAPITAL SPENDING ON GRAND PRIX IN 2018 IS NOW ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.65 BLN; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts Targa Resources $750M Sr Unscd Nts ‘BB-‘; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Targa Resources Partners’ New Notes Ba3

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93B and $4.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 4.51 million shares to 6.36M shares, valued at $127.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 140,483 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.65 million shares, and has risen its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Incorporated stated it has 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Novare Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.37% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Liability invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Greenleaf stated it has 7,191 shares. 693,806 are held by Deutsche National Bank Ag. Wells Fargo Company Mn holds 0.01% or 651,953 shares. Advisory Research Incorporated holds 1.93% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 2.41 million shares. Brown Advisory invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). First Mercantile Trust Co has invested 0.12% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Catalyst Ltd Liability has 0.55% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 377,599 shares. 361,821 are held by Citigroup. Brookfield Asset, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4.67 million shares. Fiduciary Of The Southwest Tx accumulated 9,238 shares. M&T National Bank & Trust Corp, a New York-based fund reported 44,095 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar owns 22,965 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.28 EPS, down 180.00% or $0.63 from last year’s $0.35 per share. After $-0.30 actual EPS reported by Targa Resources Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% EPS growth.

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81B and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toronto (NYSE:TD) by 194,300 shares to 230,800 shares, valued at $12.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bb&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) by 230,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,900 shares, and cut its stake in Digital Realty Reit (NYSE:DLR).

