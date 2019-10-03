As Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Lowered by $2.63 Million Its Holding; Alaska Air Group (ALK) Shareholder Keybank National Association Raised Stake

Keybank National Association increased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 62.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association bought 7,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 19,051 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22M, up from 11,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $62.72. About 1.29 million shares traded or 31.31% up from the average. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 22/05/2018 – ALK: FLAT TO DOWN 2019 CASM OUTLOOK IS `MINDSET,’ NOT GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines reinforces hometown commitment with office expansion near Sea-Tac Airport; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group February Economic Fuel Cost Per Gallon Rose 19.4%; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group Now Sees 1Q Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.81c-8.83c, Down 5.5%; 03/04/2018 – ALASKA AIRLINES FLIGHT ATTENDANTS RATIFY MERGER CONTRACT: AFA; 23/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group 1Q Load Factor 80.1%; 13/03/2018 – CORRECT: ALASKA AIR FEB. TRAFFIC UP 7.9%; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group Had Seen 1Q Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.8c-8.85c; 03/04/2018 – ASSOCIATION OF FLIGHT ATTENDANTS-CWA SAYS JOINT COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT PROVIDES PAY INCREASES FOR PRE-MERGER ALASKA FLIGHT ATTENDANTS; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines is planning to close its New York base

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) by 10.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio sold 46,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 401,973 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.81M, down from 448,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.67% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $54.35. About 13.67M shares traded or 134.52% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 15/05/2018 – Air France-KLM: Delta Will Retain Its 49% Stake in Virgin Atlantic; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Traffic Up 3.7%; 02/05/2018 – DELTA APRIL CAPACITY UP 4%; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 14/05/2018 – DAL: PERSIAN GULF AIR SUBSIDIES BIGGEST THREAT TO U.S. CARRIERS; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC FY2018 REV VIEW $43.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – DELTA: MALWARE COULD ONLY AFFECT INFO SHOWN ON THE SCREEN; 20/04/2018 – Delta Board of Directors Names Michael Huerta as Newest Member; 12/04/2018 – DELTA: NEW AIRCRAFT IN 2018 TO CONTRIBUTE $100 MILLION SAVINGS; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air March Load Factor 86.9

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold ALK shares while 143 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 104.65 million shares or 1.31% less from 106.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinnacle Associate holds 0.1% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) or 69,121 shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt reported 0.05% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). State Street accumulated 3.99M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 186,129 shares. Griffin Asset Management reported 0.01% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 0.07% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 2.88 million shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md has 9.39M shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.02% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 2,177 shares. Signalpoint Asset Ltd Co reported 7,578 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Northern Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 1.15 million shares. 361 were reported by Sandy Spring Financial Bank. Barclays Public Ltd Com accumulated 205,307 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 30,225 shares. L S Advisors Incorporated holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 38,436 shares.

Keybank National Association, which manages about $17.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 8,284 shares to 274,389 shares, valued at $15.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 4,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,246 shares, and cut its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA).

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $18.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Owens (NYSE:OI) by 47,473 shares to 116,332 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Planet Fitness Inc by 48,517 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold DAL shares while 296 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 522.18 million shares or 2.16% less from 533.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.06M were reported by Rothschild And Asset Us Inc. Csat Advisory Lp owns 0.09% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 4,610 shares. Gargoyle Inv Advisor owns 16,059 shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio. Ironsides Asset Advsrs Llc holds 11,450 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.25% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 540,585 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 114,886 shares. Co Natl Bank has 15,592 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.31% stake. Selway Asset invested in 24,390 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Co owns 0.2% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 426,402 shares. Advisory Svcs Net Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5,817 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Prelude Cap Mngmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Lederer And Associate Counsel Ca, California-based fund reported 33,790 shares. Advisory reported 47,426 shares. Ashmore Wealth Limited Co holds 204,599 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio.