As Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stock Rose, Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Raised Stake; Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Upped Its Position in Comcast (CMCSA) as Shares Rose

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) by 7.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 9,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 136,204 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.04M, up from 126,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $58.7. About 4.85 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 04/04/2018 – Delta Air says breach at tech firm may have exposed some customer data; 03/05/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – NEW YORK TRANSPORTATION DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION ISSUED SPECIAL FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2018 IN AMOUNT OF $1.38 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Traffic Up 3.7%; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC SEES MARCH QTR 2018 CASM-EX. UP 3 PCT TO 4 PCT; 05/03/2018 DELTA: MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL MONDAY WINTER WEATHER WAIVER ISSUED; 12/04/2018 – $LUV taking off. Other airlines too $UAL $DAL $ALK $JBLU; 14/03/2018 – Delta Air liable for just $50 for injured kitten -NY state court; 19/05/2018 – DELTA AIR COMMENTS IN U.S. TRANSPORTATION DEPT FILING; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Total System Load Factor 85.1%; 22/03/2018 – DELTA RESUMING FLIGHTS IN NORTHEAST AS ‘FOUR’EASTER’ PASSES

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 87,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.35 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.21M, up from 4.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $43.28. About 8.86 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Include a Netflix Subscription in New and Existing Xfinity Packages; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight it out for 21st Century Fox assets; 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS – CURRENT, FORMER MEMBERS OF NBC NEWS AND TODAY SHOW LEADERSHIP SAID THEY HAD NEVER RECEIVED COMPLAINT ABOUT INAPPROPRIATE WORKPLACE BEHAVIOR BY LAUER; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘NET NEUTRALITY’ RULES WILL CEASE AROUND JUNE 10 — FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION; 21/05/2018 – Charter, Comcast and Cox Tap Nicolle Pangis to Lead NCC Media as Pres and CEO; 25/04/2018 – Comcast is shifting focus to its high-speed internet and filmmaking businesses as cord-cutting weighs on its legacy cable division; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS DEAL WOULD COVER COST OF CAPITAL ‘IN A COUPLE OF YEARS’; 18/04/2018 – Fox Rejected Higher Comcast Bid Due to Antitrust Concerns; 11/04/2018 – Xfinity Watchathon Week Returns April 16 — 22 with More for the Entire Family… and the Dog; 03/05/2018 – SEMTECH REPORTS ACCELERATED VESTING OF COMCAST WARRANT

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Disney World Follow Its Rival Into Virtual Lines? – Nasdaq” on June 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why Universal’s Not So ‘Secret’ Weapon Is Illumination Entertainment – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Samsung Galaxy A50 Has Arrived at Xfinity Mobile – Business Wire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Comcast (CMCSA) Down 0.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on May 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Chewy IPO, Lululemon And Tesla On Tap – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Braun Stacey Associates Incorporated reported 382,095 shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Limited Liability holds 180,583 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Hilton Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 6,563 shares. The Michigan-based Norris Perne & French Llp Mi has invested 0.03% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Horan Cap Advisors Llc owns 81,292 shares. 2.18 million were accumulated by Brown Advisory. Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Company owns 628,910 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. Peddock Advsr Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.02% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 15,363 were reported by Capital Investment Lc. Hightower Advisors Lc holds 0.28% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 1.06 million shares. Alexandria Capital Lc owns 252,132 shares or 1.46% of their US portfolio. Cypress Asset Tx stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 3.24 million are owned by Kbc Group Nv. Hgk Asset Management Inc has invested 1.89% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). New York State Teachers Retirement reported 7.18M shares.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Indus (NYSE:LYB) by 40,676 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $66.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdn Natl Railway (NYSE:CNI) by 100,693 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.49M shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $10.24 million activity. $10.21M worth of stock was sold by COHEN DAVID L on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fagan invested in 54,296 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 1.15M shares. Hbk Investments Limited Partnership reported 339,507 shares. Michael Susan Dell Foundation holds 98,574 shares. 98,440 were accumulated by Cna Financial. Jane Street Limited Liability holds 318,123 shares. Cooperman Leon G has invested 0.39% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Meridian Inv Counsel invested in 0.34% or 11,349 shares. House Ltd Com holds 111,288 shares. Primecap Management Co Ca has invested 1.08% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Argi Inv Serv Lc has invested 0.02% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Pnc Ser Group has invested 0.02% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Fmr Ltd Company owns 5.96 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Knott David M accumulated 57,500 shares. Lafayette Invs holds 1.19% or 62,520 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 sale for $264.75 million activity. 5,185 shares were bought by BLAKE FRANCIS S, worth $249,743 on Monday, January 28. $1.06M worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) was sold by West W Gilbert.