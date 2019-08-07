As Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stock Rose, Holder Rock Point Advisors Raised Its Position; Wedbush Securities Has Lifted Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $323,175

Wedbush Securities Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc bought 2,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 53,349 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.46 million, up from 51,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $340.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $129.64. About 2.62M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – J&J REPORTS BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY LIFESCAN,; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick, the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS J.P; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: PHARMA SEGMENT IS DRIVING UPBEAT OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1%; 12/04/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – ANALYSIS SHOWING INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN PEOPLE WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS WITH/AT HIGH RISK FOR CV DISEASE; 20/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON SAYS JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO CFO; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO – APPROVAL OF RESIGNATION LETTER FROM S N JHUNJHUNWALA, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines (DAL) by 26.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 13,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 65,120 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36M, up from 51,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $58.49. About 2.56 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 08/05/2018 – Paul Rogers: Breaking: San Jose water agency approves up to $650 million for Jerry Brown’s Delta tunnels project…; 12/04/2018 – DELTA 1Q ADJ. EPS 74C, EST. 73C; 30/05/2018 – DAL SEES AIRLINE SUPPLY DECISIONS IN FALL IF FUEL STAYS HIGH; 19/05/2018 – DELTA AIR COMMENTS IN U.S. TRANSPORTATION DEPT FILING; 20/04/2018 – DELTA BOARD NAMES MICHAEL HUERTA AS NEWEST MEMBER; 12/04/2018 – DELTA SAYS UNIT REVENUE ACCELERATED EACH MONTH DURING 1Q; 14/05/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES CEO ED BASTIAN COMMENTS DURING INTERVIEW MONDAY; 21/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS IT EXPANDED WINTER WEATHER WAIVER WEDNESDAY; 15/05/2018 – Air France-KLM, Virgin and Delta Sign Agreements to Expand Transatlantic JV; 10/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DELTA COMMUNITY SUPPORTS FAMILIES, FINANCIAL EDUCATION AND HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baskin Fin holds 1.89% or 197,639 shares. Endowment Limited Partnership holds 0.11% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) or 15,400 shares. Mackay Shields Llc accumulated 518,019 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 7.76 million shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Moreover, Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.2% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 461,648 shares. Moody Comml Bank Division has invested 0.01% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Howe & Rusling Incorporated holds 0% or 477 shares in its portfolio. Sequoia Advsrs Ltd holds 0.04% or 10,069 shares in its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.34% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Bowen Hanes & Company invested 0.17% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.09% or 499,826 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn holds 4.76 million shares. Wesbanco Financial Bank Inc holds 26,700 shares. Adirondack Trust Com accumulated 320 shares.

Rock Point Advisors Llc, which manages about $351.72 million and $212.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 7,342 shares to 184,807 shares, valued at $11.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs (ZMH) by 26,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,121 shares, and cut its stake in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI).

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Delta Air Lines: Breaking Higher – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Wednesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Coca-Cola, Bank of America and Delta Airlines – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Expected Dividend Increases In August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: AMD, DAL, C, BB – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $265.56 million activity. West W Gilbert sold 21,000 shares worth $1.06M.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Johnson & Johnson Kickstarts Big Pharma Earnings – Benzinga” on July 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Next courtroom battle for Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Johnson & Johnson Wins New Trial In Talc Case – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Top Stock Trades for Monday:JNJ, SQ, ILMN, ACB – Investorplace.com” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “After Earnings Beat, Wall Street Talks Johnson & Johnson Litigation Risk – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Homrich And Berg holds 57,375 shares. Winslow Asset Management Inc stated it has 60,234 shares or 1.77% of all its holdings. Forest Hill Cap Ltd Company reported 0.07% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Mngmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 125,668 shares. Botty Invsts Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 165 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement accumulated 1.47% or 4.14M shares. Glenview Bancorp Trust Dept reported 71,035 shares. Amer National Registered Investment Advisor Inc holds 1.54% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 19,795 shares. Harvey Capital stated it has 5,200 shares. Pinnacle Holdg Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 21,153 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Westover Capital Advisors Limited Liability invested in 3,981 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Security Fincl Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia holds 3% or 18,604 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Cie (Europe) invested 2.88% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Virginia-based Greylin Invest Mangement has invested 3.46% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 223,643 shares.

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $930.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Company Inc New (NYSE:MRK) by 8,182 shares to 36,091 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,486 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,694 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen California (NAC).