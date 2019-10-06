As Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stock Rose, Holder Exchange Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $2.41 Million; As Adobe (ADBE) Stock Rose, Bp Plc Trimmed Its Position

Exchange Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) by 89.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc sold 43,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 5,151 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $292,000, down from 48,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $53.81. About 6.67 million shares traded or 11.03% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES ISSUES WEATHER WAIVER ON SOME MIDWEST AIRPORTS; 02/05/2018 – DELTA APRIL LOAD FACTOR 85.1% VS 85.3% YEAR-AGO; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines April Traffic Rises 3.7%; 12/04/2018 – Delta Sees Strong Travel Demand Offsetting Jump in Fuel Costs; 30/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines is the second-biggest U.S. carrier; 20/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Names Former FAA Head Michael Huerta to Board; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air March Traffic Up 4.3; 13/03/2018 – DELTA CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 27/04/2018 – Wow. Been sitting here on the ground at DCA for 45 MINUTES and counting with no gate to pull into to de-plane. Bravo @Delta; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES: [24]7.AI NOTIFIED CYBER INCIDENT ON MARCH 28

Bp Plc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 3.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.73M, down from 52,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $131.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $276.96. About 2.58M shares traded or 1.53% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; RATING OUTPERFORM; 27/03/2018 – OneTrust Announces Adobe Cloud Platform Launch Extension; 16/04/2018 – ADOBE SAYS IS ACQUIRING SAYSPRING INC- BLOG; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q REV. $2.08B, EST. $2.05B; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Announces Deal on Company Website; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Launches Experience Cloud Device Co-op; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations for Enterprise Marketers; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $225; RATING OUTPERFORM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Landscape Lc holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 16,975 shares. 8,000 were accumulated by Monetta Fin Svcs. Moreover, Palestra Capital Mgmt has 4.29% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Td Asset Mngmt has invested 0.08% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Psagot House Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Steadfast Cap Mgmt Lp invested in 2.41% or 612,046 shares. 180,000 are held by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Middleton Ma stated it has 37,670 shares or 1.72% of all its holdings. Blue Financial Cap, Rhode Island-based fund reported 2,936 shares. Cibc Asset Management holds 0.17% or 95,461 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Hudson Valley Invest Inc Adv has invested 2.07% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Zacks Investment Mngmt invested in 46,211 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Asset Mngmt Inc owns 0.47% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 32,804 shares. Symmetry Peak Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 6,500 shares.

Bp Plc, which manages about $2.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 29,000 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $6.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Sp (NYSE:BABA) by 22,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 266,501 shares, and has risen its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48M and $371.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,602 shares to 10,958 shares, valued at $1.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Markets (IEMG) by 21,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,549 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Inc.

