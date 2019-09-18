As Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stock Rose, Foster & Motley Lifted Its Position; As Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Second Curve Capital Has Cut Its Position by $3.00 Million

Foster & Motley Inc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines (DAL) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc bought 9,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 86,221 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.89 million, up from 76,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $59.37. About 6.01M shares traded or 4.54% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q EPS 77c; 16/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES FILES FOR 4-PART NOTES OFFERING VIA BNP, OTHERS; 16/04/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES CANCELLED 155 FLIGHTS ON INCLEMENT WEATHER; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES- INCIDENT OCCURRED FROM SEPT 26 TO OCT 12 2017; CUSTOMER PAYMENT INFORMATION FOR 24 7.Al CLIENTS INCLUDING CO’S MAY HAVE BEEN ACCESSED; 29/05/2018 – Monroe Energy shuts gasoline unit at Trainer, PA, refinery for a week; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q System Capacity Up About 3%; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES- THOUGH SMALL SUBSET OF CUSTOMERS WOULD HAVE BEEN EXPOSED, CAN’T SAY IF INFORMATION WAS ACCESSED OR SUBSEQUENTLY COMPROMISED; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Load Factor 82.9%; 07/03/2018 – Virgin Atlantic bets on more legroom in economy in trans-Atlantic battle; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q EPS $1.80-EPS $2

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) by 68.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 11,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39 million, down from 36,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Signature Bk New York N Y for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $120.48. About 321,450 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has risen 14.32% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.32% the S&P500.

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18 million and $713.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toronto (NYSE:TD) by 8,731 shares to 163,303 shares, valued at $9.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 3,503 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,246 shares, and cut its stake in Prologis (NYSE:PLD).

Analysts await Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.71 EPS, down 4.58% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.84 per share. SBNY’s profit will be $148.32M for 11.11 P/E if the $2.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.72 actual EPS reported by Signature Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.37% negative EPS growth.