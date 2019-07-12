As Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stock Price Rose, Holder South Texas Money Management LTD Has Boosted Its Holding; Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Position in Facebook (FB)

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd bought 91,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 743,975 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.43 million, up from 652,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.83B market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $61.66. About 9.49M shares traded or 96.76% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 26/03/2018 – The fingerprint scans are available at 50 domestic Delta Sky Clubs; 12/04/2018 – Bombardier’s jets had experienced slow sales and the loss of Delta could have been painful; 14/03/2018 – Delta Air liable for just $50 for injured kitten -NY state court; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $9.97 BLN VS $9.10 BLN; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air March Traffic Up 4.3; 04/04/2018 – DELTA: SOME [24]7.AI CUSTOMER INFO MAY HAVE BEEN ACCESSED; 09/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines narrowly edged out Delta to top the Annual Airline Quality rating; 05/04/2018 – DELTA CONFIRMS INCIDENT WAS RESOLVED BY [24]7.AI LAST OCTOBER; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE DELTA AIR LINES STAKE UP 1% TO 53.5M SHRS AS OF 1Q; 01/05/2018 – Delta Private Jets® Announces Enhancements to its Sky Access™ Membership Program

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought 1,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 69,349 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.56M, up from 67,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $580.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $204.87. About 13.93 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Congress to Act to Regulate Facebook and Protect Online Privacy, Not Merely Act as Enabler for CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s PR-Driven Apology Tour; 20/03/2018 – Facebook’s Double-Edged Sword — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – ‘This is an arms race’: Zuckerberg has ‘confidence’ Facebook will handle 2018 election meddling; 21/03/2018 – Options Market Showing Little Fear of Facebook Fallout Spreading; 29/03/2018 – POLL-Are Americans taking steps to protect their data after Facebook scandal?; 25/04/2018 – INDIA GOVT OFFICIAL TELLS REPORTERS ON NOTICES TO FACEBOOK, CA; 30/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Snapchat cheekily suggests that Facebook copy its ‘data protection practices’ A Facebook exec fired back: “Snapchat’s implicit promise that photos really disappear combined with poor API security has lead to serious mass leaks of revenge porn; 28/03/2018 – Investors rotated out of the sector, following an uproar over the alleged misuse of Facebook users’ data by political consultants Cambridge Analytica; 18/03/2018 – The reported move would follow similar bans from tech giants Google and Facebook; 23/03/2018 – ITALY PROSECUTOR OPENS INVESTIGATION INTO WHETHER FACEBOOK WAS INVOLVED IN DATA BREACHES IN ITALY AFTER CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA CASE – JUDICIAL

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $13.54 million activity. 9,000 shares valued at $1.35 million were sold by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, January 30. 4,761 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M.. 55,000 shares valued at $7.97 million were sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, January 23.

