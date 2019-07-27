As Delta Air Lines (DAL) Shares Rose, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Raised Stake by $328,950; Grupo Aeroportuario Sur (ASR) Shareholder Ashmore Group Plc Has Decreased Position

Ashmore Group Plc decreased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Sur (ASR) by 45.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc sold 2,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,656 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $430,000, down from 4,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Grupo Aeroportuario Sur for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $153.96. About 40,373 shares traded. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) has declined 5.16% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical ASR News: 05/04/2018 – Asur Airports Passenger Traffic +4.8% Y/y in March (Correct); 08/03/2018 – ASUR Calls for a Shareholders’ Meeting; 23/04/2018 – ASUR 1Q REV. MXN3.92B, EST. MXN3.49B; 26/04/2018 – ASUR SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE MXN6.78 CASH DIVIDEND; 23/04/2018 – ASUR 1Q OPER INCOME MXN2.20B, EST. MXN1.99B (2 EST.); 04/05/2018 – Asur Total Airports Passenger Traffic Fell 0.6% Y/y in April; 05/04/2018 – CORRECTION: ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for March 2018; 03/05/2018 – ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for April 2018; 06/03/2018 – Asur Total Airports Passenger Traffic Rose 1.5% Y/y in Feb; 20/04/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Announces Filing of 2017 Annual Report and Form 20-F

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) by 13.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 6,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,091 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79 million, up from 47,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $62.16. About 3.83 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO CONFIDENT CO. COULD WITHSTAND AN ECONOMIC DOWNTURN; 14/05/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES CEO ED BASTIAN COMMENTS DURING INTERVIEW MONDAY; 25/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines Presenting at Conference May 30; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – SEES MARCH-QTR TOTAL UNIT REV UP 4 PCT TO 5 PCT; 07/03/2018 – Virgin Atlantic bets on more legroom in economy in trans-Atlantic battle; 09/04/2018 – U.S. airline industry boasts overall improvements -study; 18/04/2018 – DELTA: FLIGHT 30 FROM ATLANTA TO LONDON LANDED WITHOUT INCIDENT; 16/04/2018 – Minnesota DOL: Delta Air Lines receives safety, health award from MNOSHA, recognized April 17; 30/05/2018 – DELTA SAYS DROP IN DEMAND AFTER TRAVEL CHANGES LED TO DECISION; 30/05/2018 – DAL SEES MRO BUSINESS HITTING $1 BLN/YR REVENUE `VERY QUICKLY’

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40 billion and $7.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) by 58,003 shares to 377,999 shares, valued at $20.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 7,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,588 shares, and cut its stake in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $264.50 million activity. BLAKE FRANCIS S bought 5,185 shares worth $249,743. 5.37 million Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) shares with value of $265.23M were bought by BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Provise Group Inc Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). 1.09M are owned by Nomura. Moreover, Cibc Asset Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Fmr Ltd Liability Corp holds 5.96 million shares. Optimum Inv invested 0.01% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Moreover, National Service Wi has 1.15% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 20,317 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorporation accumulated 370 shares. Vanguard Group accumulated 46.51 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. Buckingham Capital Mngmt holds 1.56% or 319,445 shares. Oppenheimer And owns 109,998 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Lincoln Natl accumulated 5,268 shares. Dupont Capital Management Corp has invested 0.63% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Diversified owns 19,025 shares. Iowa-based Dubuque Bancshares Company has invested 0% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Moreover, Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Liability has 0.21% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 571,839 shares.