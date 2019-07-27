As Delta Air Lines (DAL) Shares Rose, Payden & Rygel Upped Stake by $1.59 Million; Tributary Capital Management Upped Stake in Ambarella (AMBA) by $1.74 Million

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ambarella Inc (AMBA) by 14.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc bought 40,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 317,746 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.73 million, up from 277,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ambarella Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $49.59. About 242,346 shares traded. Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) has declined 6.16% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.59% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBA News: 17/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Reports Record Sales from the Release of New Product Catalog; 28/03/2018 – Ambarella Demonstrates Its Fully Autonomous Vehicle on Silicon Valley Roads; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys New 2.1% Position in Ambarella; 02/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Reports Record Sales; 17/05/2018 – Ambarella Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – AMBARELLA INC – INITIATED A SEARCH FOR LAPLANTE’S SUCCESSOR; 14/05/2018 – Ambarella’s VisLab Marks 20-Year Anniversary of MilleMiglia in Automatico; 29/03/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Release New Product Catalog; 28/03/2018 – Ambarella Introduces CV2 4K Computer Vision SoC with CVflow™ Architecture and Stereovision; 18/04/2018 – Ambarella Has Initiated a Search for Laplante’s Successor

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) by 6.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel bought 31,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 540,700 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.93M, up from 509,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $62.16. About 3.83M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q PRASM 14.74 Cents, Up 4.3%; 15/05/2018 – DELTA, AIR FRANCE-KLM & VIRGIN STRENGTHEN PARTNERSHIP; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Traffic Up 2.8%; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Traffic Up 3.7%; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Total Rev Per Available Seat Mile 16.77 Cents; 16/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – DELTA CEO:BOEING INTERESTED IN US BEING INVOLVED IN JET DESIGN; 30/05/2018 – DAL: DISCOUNT AIRLINES NOT `MEANINGFUL RISK’ ON TRANS-ATLANTIC; 20/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – HUERTA RECENTLY COMPLETED A FIVE-YEAR TERM AS ADMINISTRATOR OF U.S. FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION; 20/04/2018 – Delta Board of Directors Names Michael Huerta as Newest Member

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold AMBA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 23.41 million shares or 3.72% more from 22.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 372 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated reported 17,890 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited has invested 0% in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Llp owns 0.01% invested in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) for 1.09M shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 0% of its portfolio in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) for 5,648 shares. Synovus Fincl has invested 0.01% in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). White Pine Limited Liability reported 21,650 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs, a Nebraska-based fund reported 2,558 shares. Amalgamated National Bank has 4,692 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fil reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0% of its portfolio in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) for 130,839 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 626 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Timken Co Com (NYSE:TKR) by 32,400 shares to 9,000 shares, valued at $393,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 4,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW).

More notable recent Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ambarella Earnings: AMBA Stock Soars on Q1 Earnings Beat – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ambarella Turning The Corner – Seeking Alpha” published on March 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Weekly Market Preview: Four Stocks To Watch For the Coming Week (CRM, TGT, AMBA, COST) – Nasdaq” on March 03, 2019. More interesting news about Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Trade War Could Derail Ambarella’s Turnaround Plans – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “ON Semi, Ambarella Shares Lower Amid Threat Of HIKvision Blacklist – Benzinga” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Co Mn has 0.07% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Jnba invested in 853 shares. 52,643 were reported by Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mgmt Inc. The Montana-based Da Davidson & has invested 0.05% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora reported 500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 80,887 were reported by Hodges Inc. Sandy Spring Savings Bank reported 370 shares. Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.13% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). 272,593 were reported by Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Research. Redwood Cap Management Ltd stated it has 800,000 shares or 2.83% of all its holdings. Moreover, Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Auxier Asset, Oregon-based fund reported 13,400 shares. Paradigm Fincl Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.61% or 31,400 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 120,198 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Reilly Finance Advisors Limited Company holds 11 shares.

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Earnings Reports to Watch Next Week – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “All Hail The Breakout Kings: Texas Instruments, Coca-Cola, Stanley Black, Snap, Goldman, Edwards Lifesciences, Delta Air Lines – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in July – Motley Fool” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Delta Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “With Expectations For Big Fed Rate Cut Tempered, Market Sentiment Is Subdued – Benzinga” with publication date: July 08, 2019.