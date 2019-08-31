As Delta Air Lines (DAL) Share Value Rose, Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Upped Its Position by $508,470; Mitchell Capital Management Co Upped Stake in Eog Resources (EOG) by $746,130

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) by 7.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 9,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 136,204 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.04M, up from 126,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $57.86. About 4.02M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 16/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – DELTA MARCH TRAFFIC UP 4.3%; 18/04/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Delta flight makes emergency landing at Atlanta airport after smoke reported in engine; 25/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Poona Dal & Oil Industries for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 05/04/2018 – Delta Says Data Exposed for `Several Hundred Thousand’ Customers; 20/04/2018 – DELTA BOARD NAMES MICHAEL HUERTA AS NEWEST MEMBER; 20/04/2018 – U.S., Europe order emergency checks on engine type in Southwest accident; 27/04/2018 – @JohnAGordon @Delta Shameful. They could have walked us off the plane ten times over already; 19/05/2018 – DELTA AIR COMMENTS IN U.S. TRANSPORTATION DEPT FILING; 03/04/2018 – DELTA MARCH CAPACITY UP 3%

Mitchell Capital Management Co increased its stake in Eog Resources (EOG) by 103.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co bought 7,854 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 15,457 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, up from 7,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Eog Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $74.19. About 2.73 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 29/05/2018 – MFS Value Fund Exits Monsanto, Buys More EOG Re; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 04/05/2018 – EOG WILL `OPPORTUNISTIALLY’ LOCK IN 2019 SERVICES TO CUT COSTS; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME; 03/05/2018 – EOG to Accelerate Dividend Growth as Shale Becomes Cash Machine; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – ON TRACK TO REDUCE WELL COSTS 5 PERCENT IN 2018; 30/04/2018 – EOG Resources Presenting at Conference May 14; 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,520 were accumulated by Tributary Cap Mgmt. First Hawaiian Savings Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 4,358 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct owns 78,653 shares. Rmb Ltd Liability Co holds 224,729 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Calamos Wealth Ltd Com reported 0.13% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Pub Sector Pension Inv Board reported 0.23% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). White Pine invested 0.36% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Aviva Public Limited Company stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Sun Life reported 985 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 116,624 shares. Estabrook Capital Mgmt accumulated 1,393 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System accumulated 42,261 shares. First Interstate Savings Bank invested 0% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Tudor Corporation Et Al stated it has 10,489 shares. Moreover, Teacher Retirement Of Texas has 0.14% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why EOG Resources, Acuity Brands, and BlackLine Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About EOG Resources Inc (EOG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Which Big Oil & Gas Stock Is the Prettiest Pig at the Carnival? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EOG Resources: Earnings Review – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Mitchell Capital Management Co, which manages about $697.80 million and $282.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 10,922 shares to 60,290 shares, valued at $7.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 11,826 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,117 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Holdings.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $265.56 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Tru Na reported 17,783 shares. 1.61M are held by Brown Advisory Incorporated. Howe And Rusling, New York-based fund reported 477 shares. Td Asset Mngmt holds 262,580 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 172,956 were accumulated by Mount Lucas Mngmt Limited Partnership. General has invested 2.13% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Montgomery Mngmt holds 1.58% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) or 68,345 shares. Allsquare Wealth Lc reported 907 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Amf Pensionsforsakring reported 340,304 shares stake. Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation has 0.09% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 6.47M shares. 4,116 are held by Jaffetilchin Investment Prtn Limited Com. Oakworth Cap Inc reported 0.01% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Shellback Capital Lp holds 0.18% or 30,000 shares. Palisade Asset Management Limited Liability Co invested 0.05% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 0.03% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 92,547 shares.