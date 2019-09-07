As Delta Air Lines (DAL) Share Price Rose, Holder Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Boosted Stake; Jolley Asset Management Trimmed Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake as Shares Declined

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) by 7.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 9,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 136,204 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.04M, up from 126,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $57.98. About 5.26 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC FY2018 REV VIEW $43.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – Delta Air Lines Expects $244M in Incremental Tax Expense; 04/04/2018 – AJC: #BREAKING: Delta says online chat cyber security breach put some customer payment information at risk…; 16/04/2018 – Minnesota DOL: Delta Air Lines receives safety, health award from MNOSHA, recognized April 17; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – MARCH-QTR REVENUE AND DEMAND REMAINS SOLID WITH IMPROVEMENTS IN BOTH LEISURE AND BUSINESS; 25/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines Presenting at Conference May 30; 15/05/2018 – France has no plans to reduce stake in Air France-KLM: Elysee adviser; 12/04/2018 – DELTA SAYS UNIT REVENUE ACCELERATED EACH MONTH DURING 1Q; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – SEES MARCH-QTR PRE-TAX MARGIN 6.5 PCT – 7.5 PCT; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Load Factor 82.9%

Jolley Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc sold 6,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 99,797 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39M, down from 105,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.47 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Gerri Elliott Exec VP, Chief Sales/Marketing Officer; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Gross Margin Rate 63% – 64%; 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Bd of Directors; 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 18/04/2018 – Virtual Instruments Extends Cisco Integration to AppDynamics; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pnc Fincl Services Grp has 0.02% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 327,815 shares. Connecticut-based Ellington Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.18% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). 2.99 million are held by Investec Asset Management Ltd. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 0.26% or 1.60 million shares. Aviance Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 10,643 shares. Natl Asset Mngmt accumulated 5,505 shares. Gulf Intl Bankshares (Uk) Limited holds 41,575 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 1.40 million shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md accumulated 8.30 million shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Salem Counselors Incorporated accumulated 200 shares. Daiwa Sb reported 3,470 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama stated it has 0.16% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Ws Lllp has invested 0.74% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.08% or 2.54M shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.06B for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

