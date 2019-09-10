As Delta Air Lines (DAL) Share Price Rose, Holder Carret Asset Management Has Boosted Position; As Texas Instrs (TXN) Valuation Rose, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Increased Holding

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 25.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company bought 4,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 20,741 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, up from 16,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $127.04. About 3.57 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 01/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Texas Instruments’ $1.3B Senior Notes Offering ‘A+’; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 30/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Net $1.37B; 24/04/2018 – Tl reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 24/04/2018 – Chipmakers Get After-hours Boost Following Texas Instruments Earnings Beat — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast 1Q18 earnings conference call

Carret Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) by 24.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc bought 6,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 31,030 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, up from 24,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $58.64. About 4.27 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – SEES MARCH-QTR PRE-TAX MARGIN 6.5 PCT – 7.5 PCT; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 86.9% VS 85.8% IN MARCH 2017; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – NO LONGER DISAGGREGATING PASSENGER REVENUE BY MAINLINE AND REGIONAL CARRIERS; 16/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – This is infuriating. Still sitting here @Delta #SorryNotSorry; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q Fuel Price $2.07 to $2.12; 03/04/2018 – Delta Reports Operating Performance for March 2018; 30/05/2018 – DELTA CEO BASTIAN COMMENTS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE TODAY; 30/05/2018 – DAL: `NO QUESTION’ THAT GLOBAL AIRLINE HOLDING COS WILL DEVELOP; 05/03/2018 – DELTA HAS CANCELED ABOUT 65 DELTA CONNECTION REGIONAL FLIGHTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Carret Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.76 billion and $613.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2,100 shares to 14,420 shares, valued at $2.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 45,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,240 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.