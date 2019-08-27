As Delta Air Lines (DAL) Share Price Rose, Holder Bowen Hanes & Co Trimmed Holding by $14.20 Million; Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Continues to Hold Position in Embraer Sa (ERJ)

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Embraer Sa (ERJ) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Embraer Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $17.02. About 1.75 million shares traded or 189.23% up from the average. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has declined 1.41% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ERJ News: 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO `VERY OPTIMISTIC’ IN TALKS TO REPLACE JETBLUE E190S; 12/04/2018 – New Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 16/05/2018 – FLYBE GROUP PLC FLYB.L – STILL HAS A HERITAGE ORDER FOR FOUR EMBRAER E175S DUE IN 2019. THESE WILL BE DELIVERED WITH NEW ‘WINGLET TECHNOLOGY’ TO HELP REDUCE FUEL CONSUMPTION; 09/03/2018 – Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said that the company was “making progress” in talks with Brazilian aerospace company Embraer; 29/05/2018 – EMBRAER IN DEAL TO SELL ONE LEGACY 500 TO CENTRELINE; 16/04/2018 – EMBRAER DELIVERS 14 COMERCIAL JETS, 11 EXECUTIVES 1Q18; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS SELECTIVE ACQUISITIONS ON SCALE OF POSSIBLE EMBRAER TIE-UP ‘VERY DOABLE’ WITHOUT ALTERING CASH DEPLOYMENT STRATEGY; 17/04/2018 – Embraer S.A. Announces Material Fact; 29/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS ALERIS’ RATINGS (CFR B3) — RATES TERM LOAN; OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/03/2018 – Embraer 4Q Rev $1.73B

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines (DAL) by 79.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold 278,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 73,824 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81M, down from 352,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $56.28. About 3.19 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 19/05/2018 – DELTA SEEKS DELAY FROM TO OCT 28 FROM JULY 20 FOR HAVANA FLIGHT; 27/04/2018 – @JohnAGordon @Delta Shameful. They could have walked us off the plane ten times over already; 11/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – SEES MARCH-QTR PRE-TAX MARGIN 6.5 PCT – 7.5 PCT; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air March Traffic Up 4.3; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees FY19 Revenue Growth 4% to 6%; 13/03/2018 – Delta Air Lines Will Exclude Expense From Adjusted Earnings; 27/04/2018 – The Dalí and the Cooper, Sky Arts – `bonkers and brilliant’; 22/04/2018 – DJ Delta Air Lines Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DAL); 07/03/2018 – Delta gets boost from Air Berlin collapse in Germany

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $238.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Core (NASDAQ:CORE) by 9,595 shares to 11,047 shares, valued at $410,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Echostar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS) by 11,818 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,144 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares U.S. Medical Devices E (IHI).

More notable recent Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Embraer, Dillard’s, and Farfetch Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Embraer SA (ERJ) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Embraer: Vote on Boeing tie-up will proceed – Seeking Alpha” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Embraer S.A. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Embraer S.A. (ERJ) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $2.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP) by 58,300 shares to 465,300 shares, valued at $25.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa (NYSE:V) by 10,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 268,852 shares, and has risen its stake in Garmin Ltd (Sz) (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 24.44% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.46B for 6.28 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.68% negative EPS growth.

