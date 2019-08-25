As Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) Shares Rose, Biglari Capital Increased Holding; As T Mobile Us (TMUS) Market Valuation Rose, Manikay Partners Raised Holding

Manikay Partners Llc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc bought 112,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 662,650 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.79M, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $76.48. About 2.89 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 27/04/2018 – Dealbook: Sprint and T-Mobile Are Said to Be Close to a Merger to Compete at the Top; 27/04/2018 – CNBC: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billion merger; 27/04/2018 – Report on Business: T-Mobile and Sprint finalizing merger terms; 30/03/2018 – T-MOBILE US – ON MARCH 29, UNIT AMENDED TERMS OF ITS $2 BLN SECURED TERM LOAN DUE JAN 2022 AND ITS $2 BLN SECURED TERM LOAN DUE JAN 2024 – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Merger Talks Are Preliminary; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO John Legere: Sprint buyout will ‘super charge’ competition and wireless speeds; 02/05/2018 – Bolivian billionaire Claure to oversee Sprint-T-Mobile merger; 16/04/2018 – FCC Reaches $40 Million Settlement with T-Mobile on Rural Calling; 30/04/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Could a Sprint/T-Mobile deal win regulatory approval?; 04/05/2018 – T-Mobile adds to record M&A spree

Biglari Capital Corp increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners Lp (DKL) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biglari Capital Corp bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.96% . The hedge fund held 121,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92 million, up from 104,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biglari Capital Corp who had been investing in Delek Logistics Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $753.03M market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $30.84. About 32,991 shares traded or 12.19% up from the average. Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) has risen 14.12% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical DKL News: 21/05/2018 – ISRAEL ORDERS PAZ REFINERY, DELEK ASHDOD TO CUT AIR POLLUTION; 04/04/2018 – Israel’s Delek Group sells Faroe stake for 70 mln pounds; 04/04/2018 – DNO ASA – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE 15.37 PERCENT OF SHARE CAPITAL OF FAROE PETROLEUM PLC FROM DELEK GROUP LTD; 07/03/2018 DELEK DRILLING, NOBLE BEGIN TALKS WITH EMG ON USING PIPELINE; 07/03/2018 – Noble, Delek seek rights to EMG pipeline for Egypt natgas supply; 21/03/2018 – Aphrodite Partners in Talks to Sell 6 Bcm/Yr to Shell: Delek; 07/05/2018 – DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS LP DKL.N – DECLARED QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION OF $0.75 PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT; INCREASED BY 8.7 PERCENT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 31/05/2018 – DELEK GROUP LTD DLEKG.TA – WILL CONTINUE TO DIVEST NON-CORE ASSETS AS CO FOCUSES ON EXPANDING ENERGY BUSINESS IN ISRAEL AND ABROAD; 31/05/2018 – DELEK GROUP LTD – LEVIATHAN PROJECT IS ON TRACK FOR PRODUCTION OF FIRST GAS DURING 2019; 07/03/2018 – DELEK, NOBLE SAY IN TALKS TO BUY RIGHTS TO USE EMG PIPELINE FOR NATURAL GAS SUPPLY TO EGYPT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa holds 0% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 10,621 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 2.80M shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technology holds 0.02% or 329,550 shares. Kellner Ltd Com accumulated 25,300 shares or 1.19% of the stock. Shelton Mgmt invested 0.29% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Nordea Investment Mgmt reported 14,493 shares. Westpac Bk Corp has 0% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 24,493 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mgmt Ltd holds 51,698 shares. Citadel Advisors Llc stated it has 0.16% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Bridgecreek has invested 0.47% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Fil reported 0.72% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 0.01% or 638,255 shares. Nwi Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 810,000 shares stake. Capital Fund Sa stated it has 49,025 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. First Allied Advisory accumulated 0.02% or 10,002 shares.

Manikay Partners Llc, which manages about $2.01B and $810.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 90,000 shares to 410,000 shares, valued at $15.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

