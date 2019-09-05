As Delek Logistics Partners L.P. (DKL) Valuation Rose, Tortoise Capital Advisors Raised Its Position by $952,480; As Sealed Air New (SEE) Shares Declined, Rivulet Capital Lifted Holding

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners L.P. (DKL) by 11.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 29,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.96% . The hedge fund held 287,927 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.34M, up from 258,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Delek Logistics Partners L.P. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $728.98M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $29.85. About 7,632 shares traded. Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) has risen 14.12% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical DKL News: 25/05/2018 – Delek US and Delek Logistics Announce Regina Jones has Joined the Companies as EVP, General Counsel and Secretary; 04/04/2018 – Israel’s Delek Group sells Faroe stake for 70 mln pounds; 14/05/2018 – Delek US Holdings to Participate in the Citi 2018 Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 21/05/2018 – Delek US Announces Closing of the Sale of its West Coast Asphalt Terminals; 07/05/2018 – Delek Logistics Partners 1Q EPS 59c; 31/05/2018 – DELEK GROUP LTD – LEVIATHAN PROJECT IS ON TRACK FOR PRODUCTION OF FIRST GAS DURING 2019; 31/05/2018 – DELEK GROUP LTD DLEKG.TA – WILL CONTINUE TO DIVEST NON-CORE ASSETS AS CO FOCUSES ON EXPANDING ENERGY BUSINESS IN ISRAEL AND ABROAD; 21/03/2018 – Aphrodite Partners in Talks to Sell 6 Bcm/Yr to Shell: Delek; 21/03/2018 – DELEK DRILLING 4Q REVENUE $100.7M; 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam

Rivulet Capital Llc increased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc bought 48,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 4.40M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202.71 million, up from 4.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $39.62. About 576,071 shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Raises 2018 Adjusted EPS View Due to Buybacks; 23/05/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $205M; 24/04/2018 – Sealed Air Short-Interest Ratio Rises 99% to 10 Days; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Loss/Shr $1.21; 03/04/2018 Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 28/05/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Sealed Air Corp. Board Selects Jerry Whitaker as Chairman of the Board; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sealed Air Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEE); 19/04/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold DKL shares while 6 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.21 million shares or 5.00% less from 5.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 22 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 12,451 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 575 shares. Advisory Research accumulated 1.26M shares. Lpl Limited holds 0% or 11,438 shares in its portfolio. Biglari Cap reported 121,000 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Royal Bank Of Canada invested 0% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 0% or 148 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0% or 200 shares. The Israel-based Psagot Invest House Limited has invested 0.01% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). 25,615 were accumulated by Wells Fargo & Mn. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 3 shares. Pinnacle Ltd Liability Co owns 62,644 shares. Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL).

More notable recent Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Takeout Bid Stops Midstream Bleeding – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Delek Logistics Partners, LP to Participate in the Wells Fargo Securities Midstream and Utility Symposium – GlobeNewswire” published on December 03, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Delek US Holdings to Participate in the Scotia Howard Weil 2019 Energy Conference – GlobeNewswire” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Delek US Holdings Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Delek Logistics Partners, LP to Participate in the 2019 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 14, 2019.