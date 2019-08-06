As Delek Logistics Partners L.P. (DKL) Stock Price Rose, Holder Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Increased Holding; Sfmg Stake in Csx (CSX) Has Upped as Stock Declined

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners L.P. (DKL) by 11.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 29,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.96% . The hedge fund held 287,927 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.34 million, up from 258,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Delek Logistics Partners L.P. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $781.51 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $32.02. About 3,038 shares traded. Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) has risen 14.12% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical DKL News: 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises Delek Logistics Rtg To “BB-‘, Dbt Rtgs; Otlk Stbl; 21/03/2018 – DELEK DRILLING COMMENTS ON REGIONAL EXPORT PLANS; 31/05/2018 – DELEK GROUP LTD – LEVIATHAN PROJECT IS ON TRACK FOR PRODUCTION OF FIRST GAS DURING 2019; 14/05/2018 – Delek US Holdings to Participate in the Citi 2018 Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 04/04/2018 – Israel’s Delek Group sells Faroe stake for 70 mln pounds; 21/03/2018 – DELEK DRILLING 4Q PROFIT $62.7M; 12/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS, LP TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 31/05/2018 – DELEK GROUP LTD DLEKG.TA – WILL CONTINUE TO DIVEST NON-CORE ASSETS AS CO FOCUSES ON EXPANDING ENERGY BUSINESS IN ISRAEL AND ABROAD; 21/05/2018 – ISRAEL ORDERS PAZ REFINERY, DELEK ASHDOD TO CUT AIR POLLUTION; 07/05/2018 – DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS LP DKL.N – DECLARED QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION OF $0.75 PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT; INCREASED BY 8.7 PERCENT YEAR-OVER-YEAR

Sfmg Llc increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc bought 8,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 76,279 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71M, up from 67,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $66.08. About 1.77 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SAYS EXPORT COAL VOLUME COULD REACH 40 MLN TONS IN ’18; 17/04/2018 – CSX TO ANALYZE LOWERING RATES TO GAIN UTILITY COAL BUSINESS; 05/04/2018 – CSX DETAILS PAY FOR DECEASED CEO IN PROXY FILING; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q OPERATING INCOME $1.04B, EST. $913.8M; 08/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Conference May 15; 05/04/2018 – CSX FORMER CEO HARRISON HAD TOTAL COMPENSATION OF $151.1M; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 30/05/2018 – CSX CEO FOOTE SPEAKS ON WEBCAST OF BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 09/03/2018 – CSX Corporation President & CEO to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 17/04/2018 – CSX HAD `SLIGHT SEQUENTIAL IMPROVEMENT’ ON PRICING EX-COAL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.77, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold DKL shares while 6 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.21 million shares or 5.00% less from 5.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 148 shares. Tortoise Advsr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). First Trust LP has invested 0.01% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). 10,033 were reported by Homrich Berg. Raymond James Associate stated it has 14,450 shares. Retail Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Jpmorgan Chase And has 208,305 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lpl Fin Lc has 0% invested in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Psagot House holds 0.01% or 4,702 shares. First Republic Mngmt reported 8,915 shares. The Texas-based Biglari Cap has invested 0.47% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Advisory Rech stated it has 1.26M shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Arrow Investment Advsrs Llc has invested 0.22% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL).

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07 billion and $16.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) by 12,000 shares to 247,818 shares, valued at $7.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:MPC) by 17,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,138 shares, and cut its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:EQM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Investment Counsel stated it has 34,723 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Dana Advsr, Wisconsin-based fund reported 23,634 shares. 15,196 are owned by Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability (Trc). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 135,468 shares. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) Corporation reported 1.27% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Lone Pine Capital invested in 3.5% or 8.00 million shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs holds 0.12% or 23,543 shares. 8,241 were reported by Homrich And Berg. St Johns Investment Mgmt Limited Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Barrett Asset Limited Com holds 0.02% or 3,782 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 82,100 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Huntington Commercial Bank reported 74,671 shares stake. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Co owns 32,473 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 12,829 are held by Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Com. Canandaigua Savings Bank reported 0.14% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX).

Sfmg Llc, which manages about $718.46 million and $691.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 204,779 shares to 74,143 shares, valued at $6.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 241 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,682 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).