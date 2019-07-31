As Delaware Enhanced Global Divd (DEX) Valuation Rose, Holder Sit Investment Associates Has Decreased by $1.22 Million Its Position; Rtn (RTN) Shareholder Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Upped Its Holding by $1.66 Million as Market Value Declined

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc increased its stake in Rtn (RTN) by 36.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc bought 9,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 34,030 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.20 million, up from 24,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc who had been investing in Rtn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $183.61. About 556,672 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 09/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Raytheon, Palantir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon awarded $83 million mine neutralizer contract; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON: $83M PACT FOR BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 20/03/2018 – Raytheon in final phase of GPS OCX software build; 05/03/2018 Eight U.S. Allies watch newest Patriot upgrade in live fire test; 09/03/2018 – RPT-CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 24/05/2018 – Raytheon, No Barriers seek disabled veterans for transformational expedition; 31/05/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Raytheon Company/; 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Completes Program and Technical Review for U.S. Army Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor; 25/05/2018 – Raytheon awarded contract to produce Romania’s new Patriot system

Sit Investment Associates Inc decreased its stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Divd (DEX) by 66.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc sold 135,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,830 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $656,000, down from 203,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Delaware Enhanced Global Divd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.39 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.86. About 35,171 shares traded. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) has declined 17.95% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.38% the S&P500.

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54B and $3.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pgim Global Short Duration Hig by 421,249 shares to 1.36M shares, valued at $19.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Short Dur Diversif (EVG) by 582,553 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.67M shares, and has risen its stake in Apollo Sr Floating Rate Fd Aft (AFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold DEX shares while 7 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 4.08 million shares or 14.19% less from 4.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Saba Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 153,742 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn holds 0% or 212,910 shares in its portfolio. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada accumulated 0% or 391,152 shares. Shaker Fin Ser Ltd owns 0.28% invested in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) for 57,000 shares. Css Limited Liability Corporation Il invested 0.02% in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX). Bank & Trust Of America Corp De holds 0% in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) or 85,313 shares. Citigroup owns 15,987 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rmb Capital Lc holds 0.01% or 33,192 shares. Raymond James Financial Services Advsrs accumulated 10,037 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 262,334 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) for 155,956 shares. Midas Management Corp has 0.07% invested in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) for 16,000 shares. Clough Cap Prns LP stated it has 150,481 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.03% invested in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) for 179,711 shares. 1607 Limited Liability invested in 59,493 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $5.84 million activity. Another trade for 10,023 shares valued at $1.84 million was made by Lawrence Taylor W on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $643,693 were sold by Wood Michael J on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Invest Advisory accumulated 662 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 700 were reported by Horan Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Com. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Ltd Co has 0.18% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1.74M shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Co owns 12,447 shares. Jefferies Group Lc holds 1,385 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Artemis Investment Management Llp reported 1.74% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 90,541 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Schafer Cullen Capital Mngmt stated it has 1.79% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Burney Co has 109,923 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 242,167 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. The New York-based Two Sigma Secs Ltd has invested 0% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Whalerock Point Ptnrs Limited Liability invested in 1,280 shares. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Randolph has invested 2.43% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Cullen Capital Mngmt Ltd owns 2.5% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 347,565 shares.