As Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div & (DEX) Stock Value Were Volatile, Shareholder Saba Capital Management LP Trimmed Holding; Zweig-Dimenna Associates Has Increased Its Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Stake

Saba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div & (DEX) by 77.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp sold 537,466 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 153,742 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49 million, down from 691,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div & for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.71 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.47. About 28,072 shares traded. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 2220.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 104,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The hedge fund held 109,084 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.92 million, up from 4,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $139.77. About 81,090 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 13/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 08/03/2018 – REG-RAPALA VMC CORPORATION – FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT 2017 PUBLISHED; 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS REPORTS FORMATION OF VULCAN LABS,; 11/04/2018 – REG-INVITATION TO RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S CAPITAL MARKETS DAY 2018; 29/05/2018 – Michelin Receives Platinum and Gold Vulcan Supplier Awards; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED $67 MLN, OR 9 PERCENT, TO $854 MLN; 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Co Announces Pricing Terms and Expiration of Early Participation Period for Private Exchange Offer; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN REAFFIRMS YEAR OUTLOOK; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 2.2% Position in Despegar.com

Investors sentiment increased to 2.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold DEX shares while 7 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 4.08 million shares or 14.19% less from 4.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clough Capital Ptnrs LP owns 150,481 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De accumulated 85,313 shares. Parametric Assocs Llc invested in 0% or 12,322 shares. Raymond James & Assoc reported 0% in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX). Cornerstone Incorporated owns 53,266 shares. Rivernorth Cap Mgmt Ltd accumulated 1.16 million shares. 33,192 are owned by Rmb Mngmt Ltd Llc. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) for 155,956 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) for 734 shares. Landscape Capital Mngmt Limited Com has 34,305 shares. Shaker Service Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) for 57,000 shares. 59,493 are held by 1607 Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 0.06% invested in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) for 26,725 shares. Midas Mngmt holds 0.07% or 16,000 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Inc accumulated 0% or 15,987 shares.

Saba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.93 billion and $2.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Ny Municipal Bond (BQH) by 88,135 shares to 220,482 shares, valued at $3.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Global High Income Fd by 644,067 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in Neuberger Brman Clifrn Muni (NBW).

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $898.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) by 23,805 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $5.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gtt Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) by 120,794 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 313,740 shares, and cut its stake in Kb Home (NYSE:KBH).