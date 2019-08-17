As Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div & (DEX) Stock Were Volatile, Saba Capital Management LP Has Lowered by $4.84 Million Its Position; Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Holder A-R-T- Advisors Has Lowered Position by $2.08 Million as Market Value Rose

A-R-T- Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 31.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc sold 17,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The hedge fund held 38,127 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54 million, down from 55,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.33B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $115.16. About 664,507 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.31 TO $1.37; 12/04/2018 – CyberArk Expands Managed Security Service Provider Offering; 12/03/2018 – CyberArk Acquires Vaultive To Advance Privileged Account Security For The Cloud; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $72.0M TO $73.5M, EST. $72.1M; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 21C; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Rev $315M-$319M; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$73.5M; 05/03/2018 CyberArk Software Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Saba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div & (DEX) by 77.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp sold 537,466 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 153,742 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49 million, down from 691,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div & for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.75 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.64. About 27,678 shares traded. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) has 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Edited Transcript of DXMMQ earnings conference call or presentation 25-Apr-19 2:00pm GMT – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Binance DEX to geo-block U.S. customers and 28 other countries starting in July – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “If you’re not in office as much, why is your office phone? – GlobeNewswire” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Almadex Minerals (CVE:DEX), The Stock That Dropped 25% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CEF Report June: No Panic Yet In The CEF Market – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold DEX shares while 7 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 4.08 million shares or 14.19% less from 4.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And holds 0% in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) or 177,447 shares. Rivernorth Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 1.16 million shares. Wolverine Asset Ltd holds 0.03% or 262,334 shares. Geode Mgmt Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX). 59,493 were accumulated by 1607 Ptnrs Lc. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 391,152 shares. Landscape Limited Liability owns 34,305 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) for 15,987 shares. 33,192 are owned by Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Shaker Finance Service Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.28% in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX). Blue Bell Private Wealth Limited Liability Company owns 3,250 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX). Cornerstone Advsr accumulated 53,266 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corporation, Virginia-based fund reported 14,550 shares. 465 are held by Benjamin F Edwards And Inc.

Saba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.93 billion and $2.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Ny Muni Inc Qlty T (BSE) by 51,526 shares to 304,154 shares, valued at $3.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Amer High Income Fd Inc (HYB) by 107,457 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Dtf Tax (NYSE:DTF).