As Del Friscos Restaurant Group (DFRG) Share Value Declined, Armistice Capital Lifted Holding by $6.43 Million; Crystal Rock Capital Management Lifted Position in Scotts Miracle (SMG) as Shares Rose

Crystal Rock Capital Management increased its stake in Scotts Miracle (SMG) by 73.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management bought 24,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,160 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49M, up from 32,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Scotts Miracle for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $103.13. About 21,546 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 6.29% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 30/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CEO JIM HAGEDORN SPEAKS ON CALL; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Hydroponic Industry Pressured by California Regulatory Change; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO – TRANSACTION VALUED AT $450 MLN; 19/03/2018 FLOWR, SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO UNIT HAWTHORNE IN R&D ALLIANCE; 20/04/2018 – Freedonia Analyst Weighs In on Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Acquisition of Sunlight Supply, a Key Provider of Hydroponics Equipment & Supplies; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO SMG.N – SUNLIGHT MANAGEMENT EXPECTED TO JOIN SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO – SET A GOAL FOR HAWTHORNE TO ACHIEVE SEGMENT PROFIT OF ABOUT $120 MLN, OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN OF 17- 18 PCT BY END OF FISCAL 2020; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Sunlight Supply Fiscal 2017 Sales Were About $460M; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO SEES DEAL CUTTING YR ADJ EPS BY 30C-40C

Armistice Capital Llc increased its stake in Del Friscos Restaurant Group (DFRG) by 23.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc bought 1.07M shares as the company’s stock declined 38.68% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.60 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.90M, up from 4.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Del Friscos Restaurant Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $265.54 million market cap company. It closed at $7.93 lastly. It is down 64.75% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DFRG News: 08/03/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S RESTAURANT GROUP INC SEES FY 2018 GROSS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (BEFORE TENANT ALLOWANCES) OF $55 MLN TO $60 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant Sees FY Adj EPS 66c-Adj EPS 76c; 08/03/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant 4Q Adj EPS 39c; 07/05/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S RESTAURANT GROUP, TO BUY BARTECA RESTAURANT GROUP; 08/03/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant Exploring Strategic Alternatives for Sullivan’s Steakhouse; 07/05/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S RESTAURANT GROUP INC – SEES 2018 GROSS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (BEFORE TENANT ALLOWANCES) OF $55 MLN TO $60 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant Bd Unanimously Approves Barteca Acquisition, Expected to Close by 2Q-End; 07/05/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 20C; 07/05/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S RECEIVED SEVERAL BIDS FOR SULLIVAN’S STEAKHOUSE; 07/05/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S 1Q REV. $89.3M, EST. $87.4M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold SMG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 35.40 million shares or 0.85% more from 35.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Poor Performance At Scotts Miracle-Gro Continues – Seeking Alpha” on November 12, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Scotts Miracle-Gro sells 30% stake in TruGreen for $234M – Seeking Alpha” on March 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Raymond James Gives Update On Scotts Miracle-Gro Following CFO Presentation – Benzinga” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Scotts Miracle-Gro Rose 13.8% in November – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 08, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold DFRG shares while 24 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 31.25 million shares or 0.64% less from 31.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.