As Del Friscos Restaurant Group (DFRG) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Verity Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake; Clough Capital Partners LP Lowered Idexx Labs (IDXX) Position by $2.28 Million

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Del Friscos Restaurant Group Inc (DFRG) by 55.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 25,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.54% . The institutional investor held 20,373 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $257,000, down from 45,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Del Friscos Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $267.35 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.98. About 73,711 shares traded. Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) has declined 15.54% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical DFRG News: 07/05/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S TO BUY BARTECA RESTAURANT GROUP FOR $325M IN CASH; 08/03/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant Exploring Strategic Alternatives for Sullivan’s Steakhouse; 07/05/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant Bd Unanimously Approves Barteca Acquisition, Expected to Close by 2Q-End; 13/03/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S RESTAURANT GROUP FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant Sees FY18 Adj EPS 66c-Adj EPS 76c; 07/05/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S RESTAURANT GROUP, INC. TO ACQUIRE BARTECA RESTAURANT GROUP FOR $325 MILLION IN CASH; 07/05/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S RESTAURANT – FOR SULLIVAN’S STEAKHOUSE GOT SEVERAL BIDS FROM INTERESTED PARTIES TO BUY CONCEPT, ARE IN PROCESS OF NEGOTIATING TERMS; 02/05/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Announces Opening of Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouses in Pittsburgh and Santa Clara; 08/03/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S 4Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 42C; 07/05/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant 1Q EPS 2c

Clough Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 32.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP sold 8,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The hedge fund held 17,230 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.74M, down from 25,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $274.9. About 16,186 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold IDXX shares while 220 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 70.76 million shares or 1.84% less from 72.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 1,054 shares. Bath Savings Tru holds 28,353 shares or 1.55% of its portfolio. 35 were reported by Whittier Tru Of Nevada. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Lc accumulated 11,029 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Taylor Frigon Ltd Liability Corporation holds 8,529 shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 317,107 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fuller And Thaler Asset Management has invested 0.03% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). 24 are owned by Carroll Fincl Assoc. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings reported 0.08% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Rampart Invest Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 1,608 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Ltd New York owns 1% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 40,437 shares. Fifth Third Bank reported 856 shares. Peconic Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). 15,731 were reported by Peloton Wealth Strategists. Vanguard Group invested 0.1% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 7.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.05 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $97.28M for 60.82 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.98% negative EPS growth.

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01B and $1.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neuberger Berman Hgh Yld Fd (NHS) by 34,900 shares to 147,300 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 14,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 837,943 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $99,904 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold DFRG shares while 20 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 30.17 million shares or 3.46% less from 31.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Communication The accumulated 0% or 22,646 shares. Fmr Lc holds 10,421 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) accumulated 0.1% or 150,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 109,202 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kennedy Cap Mngmt Inc owns 708,655 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Advisory Services Net Limited holds 0% or 91 shares. Franklin Inc holds 39,550 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt owns 350,556 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Trust Corporation has invested 0% in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG). 25,137 were reported by Deutsche Savings Bank Ag. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability holds 0% or 24,565 shares. Dupont Capital owns 285,500 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 572,505 are held by State Street Corp. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 168,823 shares. Pnc Grp Inc holds 0% or 6,681 shares in its portfolio.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.41 million activity.

Verity Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.92M and $100.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr India Earnings Fd (EPI) by 24,373 shares to 90,996 shares, valued at $2.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 3,411 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,402 shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Tr Ultrashort 20 Yr Treas New (TBT).