As Del Friscos Restaurant Group (DFRG) Market Valuation Rose, Deutsche Bank Ag Decreased Stake by $1.59 Million; Charles Schwab (SCHW) Position Maintained by Jacobs & Co

Deutsche Bank Ag decreased its stake in Del Friscos Restaurant Group (DFRG) by 86.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag sold 264,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.54% . The institutional investor held 41,667 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $265,000, down from 306,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Del Friscos Restaurant Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $266.51 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.95. About 114,967 shares traded. Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) has declined 15.54% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical DFRG News: 13/03/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S RESTAURANT GROUP FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – LMCG Investments Buys New 1.8% Position in Del Frisco’s; 07/05/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S RESTAURANT GROUP INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED TRANSACTION; 07/05/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S RECEIVED SEVERAL BIDS FOR SULLIVAN’S STEAKHOUSE; 08/03/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S REPORTS $50M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 08/03/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S RESTAURANT GROUP INC DFRG.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.66 TO $0.76; 07/05/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S RESTAURANT GROUP, INC. TO ACQUIRE BARTECA RESTAURANT GROUP FOR $325 MILLION IN CASH; 07/05/2018 – The deal represents a calculated move by Del Frisco’s to expand and gain access to new customers; 07/05/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S RESTAURANT GROUP INC – POST-ACQUISITION, BARTECA WILL CONTINUE TO BE LED BY JEFF CARCARA, ITS CURRENT CEO; 16/03/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Announces Opening of Del Frisco’s Grille in Westwood

Jacobs & Co increased its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co bought 7,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 124,782 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34M, up from 117,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Charles Schwab Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $36.36. About 2.21 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Charles Schwab Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCHW); 31/05/2018 – Charles Schwab Opens 50-Acre Campus in Austin Featuring Modern, Flexible and Open Concept Elements; 14/05/2018 – Charles Schwab End-April Total Client Assets $3.31 Tln, up 12; 25/04/2018 – Erik Schatzker on Schwab’s CEO Walter Bettinger; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 15 PCT TO $2.4 BLN; 14/05/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS WERE $3.31 TRILLION AS OF MONTH-END APRIL, UP 12% FROM APRIL 2017; 06/04/2018 – Schwab Announces Its Spring Business Update; 19/04/2018 – Fort Worth Press: Reports: Charles Schwab to announcement Colonial sponsorship plan; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Views Consolidation in Terms of Client Benefits (Video); 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO on Investor Behavior, M&A, Company Margins (Video)

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $215,617 activity. On Friday, May 3 the insider Ruffel Charles A. bought $115,250.

Jacobs & Co, which manages about $521.56 million and $587.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 5,234 shares to 13,472 shares, valued at $899,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 10,311 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,332 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 sales for $12.03 million activity.

