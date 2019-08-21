As Deere & Co (DE) Share Value Rose, Holder Washington Trust Bank Has Lifted Its Holding; Williams Cos Del (WMB) Stock Value Declined While Valueworks Has Cut Position

Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 11.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank bought 4,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 40,841 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53M, up from 36,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $154.46. About 758,386 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE: SIGNIFICANT 2019 CONSTRUCTION-EQUIPMENT ORDERS ALREADY; 21/03/2018 – Deere Is On the Hunt for More Deals in Precision Agriculture; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Financial Services Net Income About $800M; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q ADJ EPS $3.14, EST. $3.31; 15/05/2018 – Impala Adds Boeing, Exits Deere, Cuts Harley-Davidson: 13F; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS COMPANY EQUIPMENT SALES ARE PROJECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 30 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018 – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: RETALIATION AGAINST U.S. MORE A CONCERN THAN COST GAINS; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: U.S. STEEL TARIFFS WOULD BE FINANCIALLY IMPACTUL FOR CO; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Rev $10.7B; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FOREIGN CURRENCY DEBT RATINGS TO JOHN DEERE CREDIT COMPAñíA FINANCIERA S.A.’S EXPECTED SENIOR ISSUANCES

Valueworks Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 20.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc sold 16,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 63,890 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84 million, down from 79,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $23.83. About 4.73M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 23/04/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 20/04/2018 – DJ Williams Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMB); 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS. MAY BE RAISED TO INVESTMENT GRADE BY FITCH; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q EPS 18c; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FERC’S REVISED POLICY WILL ONLY IMPACT COST OF SERVICE RATE CALCULATIONS ON A PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 17/05/2018 – FITCH PLACES WILLIAMS COS. ON RATING WATCH POSITIVE; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO: FERC TAX POLICY TO BE DISCUSSED AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: DEAL ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIV FOR WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: CO. SEES A LOT OF OPPORTUNITIES IN THE GULF OF MEXICO; 03/05/2018 – WMB: PERMIAN GAS SUPPLY HELPING SPUR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group (BSV) by 181,752 shares to 500 shares, valued at $40,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) by 5,094 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,202 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IYR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $94,400 was made by Wilson Terrance Lane on Thursday, August 8. CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought 10,000 shares worth $273,275. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $232,396 was bought by CHANDLER JOHN D.