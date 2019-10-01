As Deere & Co Com (DE) Stock Price Rose, Corda Investment Management Has Decreased Its Holding; Veeva Systems (VEEV) Share Value Rose While C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Trimmed by $404,190 Its Position

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) by 30.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd sold 2,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 5,695 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $923,000, down from 8,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $152.69. About 1.45M shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 08/03/2018 – Veeva Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.32, REV VIEW $818.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – Debiopharm International SA Strengthens Compliance and Clinical Trial Oversight with Veeva Vault eTMF; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 34c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Veeva; 27/03/2018 – Align Clinical CRO: Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration with Sponsors; 15/05/2018 – Veeva Introduces Next-Generation Commercial Data Warehouse for Life Sciences; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 31C; 30/05/2018 – New Veeva Vault Training Provides Life Sciences a Modern Cloud Application for Effective Role-based Training; 18/04/2018 – Physicians World Launches Third Customer on Certified Solution for Veeva CRM Events Management

Corda Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Deere & Co Com (DE) by 1.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc sold 2,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 163,695 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.13 million, down from 166,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $168.68. About 1.75 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 21/03/2018 – Deere Is On the Hunt for More Deals in Precision Agriculture; 11/04/2018 – Deere & Co sinks on weak March sales figures; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 26 PCT; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA SELECTED TURF & UTILITY EQUIPMENT FLAT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO FORECAST TO BE ABOUT $2.3 BILLION FOR FISCAL 2018; 09/03/2018 – Deere Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – CONSTRUCTION AND FORESTRY SALES INCREASED 84 PERCENT FOR THE QUARTER; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q ADJ. EPS $3.14, EST. $3.31; BOOSTS YEAR ADJ. NET VIEW; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N – 2018/2019 PROJECTION FOR U.S. FARM COMMODITY PRICES FOR CORN IS $3.90 PER BUSHEL; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.50, REV VIEW $33.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 100 are held by Gilder Gagnon Howe And Comm Limited Company. 119,719 are owned by Voya Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp holds 0.09% or 73,245 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Koshinski Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 2,145 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated invested in 0% or 35 shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc invested in 2,035 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Veritable LP reported 0.04% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Farmers Commercial Bank holds 2,270 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 275,009 shares. The Connecticut-based Gilman Hill Asset Limited Liability Co has invested 0.12% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Gamble Jones Invest Counsel invested 0.44% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Bragg Financial Advsrs holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 11,044 shares. Ww Invsts, a California-based fund reported 3.72 million shares. Paragon Cap Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 0% or 45 shares.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.13M for 19.52 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Wsj.com which released: “NYSE Owner Launches Long-Awaited Bitcoin Futures – The Wall Street Journal” on September 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain Ahead Of Economic Data – Benzinga” published on September 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “GNC Announces Brazil Expansion with New Partner Banco De Franquias – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) – Yahoo Finance” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Some Coca-Cola FEMSA. de (NYSE:KOF) Shareholders Are Down 41% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28M and $921.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Property Reit Inc by 62,186 shares to 935,986 shares, valued at $17.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Clb (BRKB) by 6,894 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,441 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2023 Corporate Etf.

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $60.67M for 93.10 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold VEEV shares while 154 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 108.92 million shares or 0.04% less from 108.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital Planning Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 9,745 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Management reported 0.51% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). The Massachusetts-based Redwood Investments Lc has invested 0.04% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Prudential Financial holds 0.02% or 64,010 shares in its portfolio. Gideon Capital Advsr invested in 0.62% or 11,046 shares. Suntrust Banks has 5,879 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Federated Pa invested in 2.63 million shares. First Citizens National Bank & Trust And Trust holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 12,539 shares. Fiduciary Tru Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Moreover, Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Millennium Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Moreover, Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has 0.01% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 18,679 shares. Bokf Na invested in 14,111 shares.