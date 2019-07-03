As Deere & Co (DE) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Firefly Value Partners LP Decreased Holding by $336,762; Uss Investment Management LTD Has Decreased Its Position in Vale S A (VALE) by $5.85 Million as Share Price Were Volatile

Firefly Value Partners Lp decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp sold 2,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 516,475 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.55M, down from 518,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $165.29. About 900,216 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINESE IMPORT TARIFF WILL HURT WITH SCALE OF TARIFF (25%) RENDERING US SOYBEAN UNCOMPETITIVE IN THE GLOBAL MARKET IN SHORT TERM; 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS “STRONGLY” ENCOURAGE OFFICIALS TO AVOID ANY MEANINGFUL DISRUPTION TO AGRICULTURAL TRADE; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q ADJ EPS $3.14, EST. $3.31; 04/04/2018 – U.S. floats talks after China strikes back in trade fight; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY NET INCOME $2.3B, SAW $2.1B; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN’S CURRENT ORDER BOOK “VERY STRONG”, WIRTGEN WILL CONTRIBUTE $100 MLN IN OPERATING PROFIT IN FISCAL YEAR 2018; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.50, REV VIEW $33.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: FALLING ARGENTINE SALES OFFSET POTENTIAL BRAZIL GAINS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 19.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 450,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.90M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.79M, down from 2.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $13.37. About 15.74M shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 17.99% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 25/04/2018 – VALE 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL5.11B; 09/05/2018 – REG-Yara acquisition of Vale Cubatāo Fertilizantes complex in Brazil approved; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE – VALE SHARE OFFERING COULD INVOLVE AROUND 3 PCT OF MINER’S CAPITAL, WORTH UP TO $2.4 BLN; 19/03/2018 – Vale set to shake up dividend policy; 26/04/2018 – VALE CEO SAYS BEST SCENARIO IS FOR SAMARCO TO RESUME OPERATIONS IN EARLY 2019; 14/03/2018 – VALE ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF 2020 BONDS; 26/04/2018 – VALE EXEC SAYS COMPANY WILL NOT FLOOD THE MARKET WITH ORE FROM CARAJAS; 20/03/2018 – YARA GETS BRAZIL’S APPROVAL TO BUY VALE CUBATAO FERTILIZANTES; 23/03/2018 – Brazil’s VLI adds rail capacity as farmers harvest record soy crop; 12/04/2018 – Vale announces expiration and final results of cash tender offer for 4.375% guaranteed notes due 2022

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16. They expect $2.83 EPS, up 9.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $897.09 million for 14.60 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.60% negative EPS growth.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.87 million activity.

Analysts await Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 45.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.4 per share. VALE’s profit will be $2.84B for 5.76 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Vale S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.00% EPS growth.