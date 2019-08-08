As Deere & Co (DE) Stock Price Rose, Holder Primecap Management Company Has Cut Holding by $80.79 Million; Target (TGT) Stock Price Rose While Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Decreased Its Stake by $312,000

Primecap Management Company decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 10.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company sold 508,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 4.34M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $693.85M, down from 4.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $151.24. About 1.61M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 06/05/2018 – Larson Electronics LLC Releases LED Headlight Kit for John Deere 9500 Combines; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS BEYOND 2018, WIRTGEN OPERATING MARGINS ARE EXPECTED TO BE 13-14 PCT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS COMPANY EQUIPMENT SALES ARE PROJECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 30 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018 – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – Deere’s ‘Messy Quarter’ Is Out of the Way Says Blair Analyst (Video); 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Adj EPS $3.14; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS U.S. STEEL TARIFFS MAY LEAD TRADE PARTNERS TO RETALIATE AGAINST U.S. FARM EXPORTS; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Growth Advantage Adds Deere, Exits Humana; 26/04/2018 – Global Tractor Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023 – Leading Manufacturers are Mahindra & Mahindra, John Deere, Tractors & Farm Equipment – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q EPS $3.67; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Guidance, But Notes Increase in Costs

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 22.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan sold 3,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The hedge fund held 13,300 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, down from 17,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $83.01. About 4.67 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 14/05/2018 – Target Names William J. Foudy, Jr. President, Target Sourcing Services; 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.45; 05/04/2018 – Target was accused of having “imported the racial and ethnic disparities” in the U.S. criminal justice system into its hiring process; 17/05/2018 – Kroger inks Ocado grocery delivery deal to battle Amazon threat; 06/03/2018 – Target to Update More Than 300 Stores Around the Country; 15/03/2018 – TARGET OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY FITCH; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Traffic Rose 3.2%; 06/03/2018 – Target to Expand In-Store Purchase Delivery in NY, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington DC; 23/05/2018 – Target’s Profit Gets Squeezed by Big Online Push to Drive Sales

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86B and $135.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) by 495,907 shares to 45.96M shares, valued at $2.22B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Maxlinear Inc (NYSE:MXL) by 99,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.90M shares, and has risen its stake in Altair Engineering.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Deere (NYSE:DE) Shareholders Booked A 76% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Short Deere – The Rally Was Unwarranted – Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Better Than Average At Deploying Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “DuPont de Nemours Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Raises Guidance – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 10, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16 before the open. They expect $2.82 EPS, up 8.88% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $939.14M for 13.41 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.89% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 1,752 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Serv Incorporated stated it has 320 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Company reported 6,200 shares stake. Perkins Coie stated it has 671 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Cannell Peter B has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Gamble Jones Inv Counsel has invested 0.44% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 1,575 were accumulated by Amarillo Bank & Trust. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 19,731 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Columbia Asset Management holds 0.18% or 4,291 shares in its portfolio. Kidder Stephen W reported 0.76% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Ameritas Prns Incorporated invested in 18,318 shares. Valley Natl Advisers accumulated 1,629 shares. Argyle Mgmt has 23,745 shares for 1.46% of their portfolio. Webster Retail Bank N A stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Lodge Hill Capital Ltd Liability Company owns 60,833 shares for 2.66% of their portfolio.