As Deere & Co (DE) Shares Rose, Shareholder Main Street Research Has Cut by $7.56 Million Its Holding; Steelcase Cl A (SCS) Shareholder Greenleaf Trust Has Lifted Its Stake

Main Street Research Llc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 47.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc sold 45,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 50,070 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.30 million, down from 95,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $165.42. About 1.67 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 21/03/2018 – Tractor maker Deere & Co fears a hit from Trump tariffs and retaliation on US exports; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS STEEL TARIFFS WILL HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON THE COMPANY’S FINANCES; 21/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $172 FROM $159; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FOREIGN CURRENCY DEBT RATINGS TO JOHN DEERE CREDIT COMPAñíA FINANCIERA S.A.’S EXPECTED SENIOR ISSUANCES; 20/03/2018 – Deere Is Concerned About Retaliation Against U.S. Agriculture; 18/05/2018 – Deere’s ‘Messy Quarter’ Is Out of the Way Says Blair Analyst (Video); 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Worldwide Sales of Agriculture & Turf Equipment Up About 14%; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS COMPANY MAY SWITCH INPUT MATERIALS DUE TO U.S. STEEL TARIFFS; 24/04/2018 – Kespry Earns Recognition as a John Deere Supplier Innovation Award Winner; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS REPLACEMENT DEMAND CONTINUES TO DRIVE FARM EQUIPMENT SALES – CONF CALL

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Steelcase Inc Cl A (SCS) by 9.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 57,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 646,133 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.05M, up from 588,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Steelcase Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.79. About 385,982 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 6 PERCENT TO $0.135 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 16c; 20/03/2018 – Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” ldeal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q Rev $740M-$765M; 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – Steelcase Education Announces 4th Annual Active Learning Center Grant Recipients; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q EPS 21c; 20/03/2018 – MAMAVA COLLABORATES WITH STEELCASE TO LAUNCH “MAMAVA MINI,” IDE; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q REV. $772.7M

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 4,385 shares to 1.59 million shares, valued at $468.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amphenol Corporation Cl A (NYSE:APH) by 3,956 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,949 shares, and cut its stake in Athenex Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.36 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 EPS, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.12 million for 19.15 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1.

Main Street Research Llc, which manages about $503.46 million and $444.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10,309 shares to 68,708 shares, valued at $13.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bhp Billiton Ltd Adr (NYSE:BHP) by 6,422 shares in the quarter, for a total of 314,337 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM).