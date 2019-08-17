As Deere & Co (DE) Market Valuation Rose, Amg National Trust Bank Decreased by $921,405 Its Stake; Springowl Associates Increases Stake in Magnachip Semiconductor (MX)

Amg National Trust Bank decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 81.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank sold 5,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 1,328 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $212,000, down from 7,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.31B market cap company. The stock increased 3.84% or $5.52 during the last trading session, reaching $149.23. About 3.40M shares traded or 53.61% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Financial Services Net Income About $800M; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN IS GENERATING “STRONG” POSITIVE CASH FLOW IN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS FARM MACHINERY SALES IN NORTH, SOUTH AMERICA ARE MAKING “SOLID GAINS” AND CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT SALES ARE CONTINUING TO MOVE SHARPLY HIGHER; 30/05/2018 – DEERE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 69C/SHR FROM 60C, EST. 67C; 18/05/2018 – DEERE: SIGNIFICANT 2019 CONSTRUCTION-EQUIPMENT ORDERS ALREADY; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Rev $10.7B; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & COMPANY RAISES DIVIDEND; 18/04/2018 – Veritiv Earns Recognition as John Deere ‘Partner-level Supplier’ and 15-Year Hall of Fame Supplier; 18/05/2018 – DEERE CFO CONFIDENT COST REDUCTION ACTIONS TO OFFSET INFLATION; 21/05/2018 – Deere Investors Waiting for Dividend Bump May Finally Get Wish

Springowl Associates Llc increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 53.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc bought 46,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The hedge fund held 133,082 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $985,000, up from 86,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $365.69M market cap company. The stock increased 4.20% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $10.68. About 346,269 shares traded or 8.84% up from the average. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold MX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 22.24 million shares or 0.69% less from 22.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada invested in 566 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited Co reported 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Springowl Associate Limited Liability Com reported 133,082 shares. Tower Rech Limited Co (Trc) holds 15,323 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 82,010 are held by Invesco Ltd. 197,402 were reported by Arrowstreet Partnership. Silverback Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 500,000 shares. S Squared Techs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 257,653 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 1.64M shares. Sei reported 58,911 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 10,873 shares. Oaktree LP has 3.25M shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Davenport Communications Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 107,700 shares in its portfolio. 105,787 are held by Nomura. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 25,561 shares.

More notable recent MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Report Bolsa Mexicana de Valores:TERRA13.MX – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “30 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on June 12, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “MagnaChip Surpasses the 500 Million Milestone in Cumulative Shipments of Display Driver ICs for OLED Screens – PRNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Energy Sector Update for 07/22/2019: CRR,HAL,TRNX,MEOH,MX.TO – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MagnaChip Semiconductor to Present at the 2019 Citi Technology Conference on September 4, 2019 in New York City – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Announces Pricing of Public Offering with NYSE listing – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Caterpillar’s Q2 Results a Harbinger of Doom for Deere? (NYSE: CAT) (NYSE: DE) – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Deere Reports Q3 Earnings Miss, Cuts Guidance – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Deere PT lowered at Deutsche Bank – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AMD, BAC, FB, GE, DE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding Co (NYSE:GPK) by 86,632 shares to 842,602 shares, valued at $10.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (PFF) by 12,121 shares in the quarter, for a total of 337,221 shares, and has risen its stake in Hormel (NYSE:HRL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.06% or 3,042 shares. First Eagle Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4.72 million shares stake. Florida-based Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.13% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Benjamin F Edwards And Inc holds 3,129 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 10,920 are held by Chesley Taft & Assocs Ltd Company. Verity & Verity accumulated 20,657 shares. Moreover, Wellington Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.36% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 9.83M shares. Umb Bancorporation N A Mo holds 0.15% or 30,862 shares in its portfolio. Golub Group Incorporated Limited, a California-based fund reported 134,694 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Com reported 29,606 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Paloma Prtn Management stated it has 0.01% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Brighton Jones Limited Com accumulated 1,550 shares. Puzo Michael J holds 2,960 shares. Moreover, Diamond Hill Capital Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Cibc Asset Management Inc reported 0.03% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).