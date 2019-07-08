As Deere & Co (DE) Valuation Declined, Redwood Investments Has Raised by $388,914 Its Position; Source Capital (SOR) Shareholder Bulldog Investors Has Trimmed Stake

Redwood Investments Llc increased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc bought 2,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 59,766 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.55 million, up from 57,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $163.78. About 635,264 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Rev $10.7B; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Growth Advantage Adds Deere, Exits Humana; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS `GREAT STRIDES’ MADE IN LOWERING INVENTORIES; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Adds Deere, Exits Facebook, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Some Crop Price Forecasts for the 2017/18 Season; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WITHOUT ADJUSTMENTS DUE TO U.S. TAX REFORM LEGISLATION, NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE FOR QTR WOULD HAVE BEEN $3.14 PER SHARE; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 21/05/2018 – Deere Investors Waiting for Dividend Bump May Finally Get Wish; 21/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $172 FROM $159; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES WERE DOWN LOW DOUBLE DIGITS

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased its stake in Source Capital Inc (SOR) by 28.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 67,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 169,644 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11M, down from 237,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Source Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $314.09 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $36.66. About 3,753 shares traded. Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) has declined 1.29% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.72% the S&P500.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.87 million activity.

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78 million and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2,735 shares to 92,958 shares, valued at $11.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 21,199 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,429 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Comm Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 1,934 shares. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 2,177 shares. Raymond James Finance Service accumulated 95,653 shares. Mackay Shields Llc invested 0.07% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). National Asset holds 0.16% or 8,100 shares. Thomasville Bancorporation owns 1,820 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Sterling Limited Liability Company has 3,380 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mechanics Commercial Bank Trust Department holds 1,500 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Pacific Investment accumulated 8,132 shares or 0.29% of the stock. British Columbia Invest Management reported 82,181 shares stake. Seabridge Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 18,797 shares. Robecosam Ag invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Ls Advisors Limited Co holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 11,334 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 1.16 million shares. 2,723 were reported by Homrich & Berg.

