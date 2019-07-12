As Deere & Co (DE) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Firefly Value Partners LP Has Lowered Its Holding by $336,762; Shareholder Epoch Investment Partners Has Raised Raytheon Co (RTN) Position

Firefly Value Partners Lp decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp sold 2,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 516,475 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.55 million, down from 518,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $162.92. About 841,643 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS 2018 NET INCOME FORECAST INCLUDES $803 MILLION OF PROVISIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE ASSOCIATED WITH TAX REFORM; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES WERE DOWN LOW DOUBLE DIGITS; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q EPS $3.67; 18/05/2018 – DEERE – 2018 ADJ NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO EXCLUDING PROVISIONAL INCOME TAX ADJUSTMENTS ASSOCIATED WITH TAX REFORM IS FORECAST TO BE ABOUT $3.1 BLN; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q Net $1.21B; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES WERE DOWN MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WORLDWIDE SALES OF CONSTRUCTION AND FORESTRY EQUIPMENT ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE UP ABOUT 83 PERCENT FOR 2018; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS STEEL TARIFFS WILL HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON THE COMPANY’S FINANCES; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N – 2018/2019 PROJECTION FOR U.S. FARM COMMODITY PRICES FOR SOYBEANS IS $9.55 PER BUSHEL; 06/05/2018 – Larson Electronics LLC Releases LED Headlight Kit for John Deere 9500 Combines

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 604.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc bought 540,437 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 629,792 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.67 million, up from 89,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $178.52. About 375,673 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 08/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON, PALANTIR TO SHARE $876M ARMY CONTRACT; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 22/03/2018 – RTN/@StateDeptPM: .@StateDept authorizes a proposed Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to #SaudiArabia for TOW 2B (BGM-71F-Series) Missiles, estimated at $670 million @StateDeptPM #FMSupdate-; 08/03/2018 – PLANATIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 11/04/2018 – RAYTHEON TO DEMONSTRATE ARMY MOBILE INTELLIGENCE PLATFORM; 16/05/2018 – Sparton and Raytheon Team on Next Generation Mine Neutralization System; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Cont Ops EPS $9.70-EPS $9.90; 23/03/2018 – Trump should insist on Libya-style denuclearization for N.Korea -Bolton; 28/03/2018 – U.S. weapons maker Raytheon eyes deal with Poland on more Patriot systems; 29/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $460 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $5.84 million activity. 10,023 Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) shares with value of $1.84M were sold by Lawrence Taylor W. $643,693 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) was sold by Wood Michael J on Wednesday, February 13.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Raytheon testing AI to improve CV-22 maintenance planning – PRNewswire” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Raytheon and Northrop Grumman Team Up to Battle Lockheed Martin in Hypersonics – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “National Security Concerns May Obstruct The United Technologies-Raytheon Merger – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Valuewalk.com and their article: “Third Point Joins Pershing In Opposing UTCâ€™s Merger With Raytheon – ValueWalk” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon selected for B-52 AESA radar upgrade – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coastline Trust Co invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Mercer Cap Advisers stated it has 501 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 34,225 shares. Spinnaker Trust owns 17,776 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Scott Selber holds 1.71% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 17,939 shares. Td Asset Mngmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 131,198 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 0.33% or 451,323 shares. Biltmore Wealth Mngmt accumulated 0.29% or 3,009 shares. Miles Cap holds 0.46% or 2,892 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.7% or 1.65 million shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.25% or 154,319 shares in its portfolio. Cadence National Bank & Trust Na reported 1.02% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Daiwa Sb Ltd owns 1.66% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 46,140 shares. Factory Mutual Insur owns 114,500 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insur The has 0.11% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 564,682 shares.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62 billion and $22.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.01 million shares to 98,180 shares, valued at $7.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 66,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.35M shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.87 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Financial invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Regentatlantic, New Jersey-based fund reported 9,091 shares. Quantres Asset Limited reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 66,866 were reported by Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab. Punch And Assocs Mgmt Inc, Minnesota-based fund reported 30,182 shares. Broderick Brian C holds 1,280 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 51,171 were accumulated by Thompson Rubinstein Invest Management Inc Or. Wellington Gru Llp owns 9.83M shares. Interocean Ltd has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Amg Bancorp holds 0.01% or 1,328 shares. Ima Wealth owns 2,690 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Lodge Hill Cap Limited Liability Com has 2.66% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 1,500 are held by Summit Group Inc Ltd Liability Com. Van Eck Associate Corp accumulated 425,185 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Voya Mgmt Limited Liability owns 0.21% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 590,991 shares.