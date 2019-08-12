As Deere & Co (DE) Stock Rose, Raymond James Trust Lowered by $940,485 Its Position; Phillips 66 (PSX) Shareholder Atria Investments Trimmed Holding

Raymond James Trust decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 29.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust sold 5,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 14,355 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, down from 20,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $153.62. About 633,569 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – QTRLY AGRICULTURE & TURF SALES ROSE 22 PERCENT; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & DEERE & CO. RAISES DIV MAY 30, 2018; 21/03/2018 – Deere Is On the Hunt for More Deals in Precision Agriculture; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS U.S. STEEL TARIFFS MAY LEAD TRADE PARTNERS TO RETALIATE AGAINST U.S. FARM EXPORTS; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Adj EPS $3.14; 28/03/2018 – The tariff-plagued Deere is a long-term play, argues @JimCramer; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 12/03/2018 – DEERE FEB. 2WD TRACTOR SALES DROP MORE THAN INDUSTRY 11% FALL; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Farm equipment and Pepperidge Farm earnings; 21/03/2018 – Allen added that Deere would absorb the costs of higher steel prices and “work aggressively” to cut other costs to offset the impact

Atria Investments Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 28.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc sold 4,677 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 11,493 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, down from 16,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $98.57. About 679,798 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Raises Dividend to 80c; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q EPS $1.07; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – EARNINGS REFLECT BENEFIT OF DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO, AND ARE ALSO SEEING POSITIVE, ONGOING IMPACTS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO RESOLVE A SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net Profit Down 2.1% as Refining Income Declines; 05/05/2018 – Praise for Phillips 66 — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING ALL UNITS TO PRODUCTION

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16 before the open. They expect $2.82 earnings per share, up 8.88% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $893.89M for 13.62 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.89% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Short Deere – The Rally Was Unwarranted – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Vista Oil & Gas, SAB de CV Announces Pricing of Public Offering with NYSE listing – PRNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cummins: A Strong Dividend Engine For Your Dividend Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What We Think Of Deere & Companyâ€™s (NYSE:DE) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macnealy Hoover Mgmt holds 1.19% or 9,650 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,493 shares stake. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 0.03% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Cohen invested in 0.97% or 25,124 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Assetmark reported 653 shares stake. The California-based Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Moreover, Cibc World Mkts has 0.07% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Asset Mgmt One has 164,164 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Marshfield Associate reported 6.69% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). The New York-based Hrt Lc has invested 0.45% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.11% or 106,911 shares. Btc Inc has invested 0.11% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Kbc Group Nv accumulated 76,223 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 467,166 shares.

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (ITOT) by 10,707 shares to 14,520 shares, valued at $935,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (AGG) by 8,092 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,069 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Com Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $2.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 183,435 shares to 431,656 shares, valued at $47.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 119,151 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,739 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Advantage owns 105 shares. America First Invest Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Moreover, Cap Ok has 0.1% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 9,598 shares. Whalerock Point Ptnrs Lc reported 2,539 shares. Saturna Cap Corporation, Washington-based fund reported 13,609 shares. 6,109 are held by Yhb Investment Advsr. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh reported 54,390 shares. Moreover, Field And Main Commercial Bank has 0.01% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 122 shares. Cna Corporation accumulated 10,000 shares. State Street reported 21.67M shares. 238 are owned by Lifeplan Financial Gp. Gulf Bancshares (Uk) holds 107,178 shares. Bridgewater Associate LP owns 0.14% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 239,410 shares. 142,398 are owned by Tctc Ltd Liability Company. Bankshares Of Mellon invested in 0.18% or 6.70 million shares.