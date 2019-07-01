As Deere & Co (DE) Valuation Declined, Highland Capital Management LP Increased Stake; Paloma Partners Management Company Decreased Its Stake in Centurylink (Call) (CTL) as Stock Price Declined

Highland Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $163.19. About 1.61 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 21/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $172 FROM $159; 28/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: The tariff-plagued Deere is a long-term play; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WORLDWIDE NET SALES AND REVENUE INCREASED 29 PERCENT, TO $10.720 BILLION, FOR THE SECOND QUARTER; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Worldwide Sales of Agriculture & Turf Equipment Up About 14%; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q ADJ EPS $3.14, EST. $3.31; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Some Crop Price Forecasts for the 2017/18 Season; 21/03/2018 – Deere & Co fears hit from Trump tariffs, retaliation -CEO; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA SELECTED TURF & UTILITY EQUIPMENT WERE UP SINGLE DIGIT; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Farm equipment and Pepperidge Farm earnings

Paloma Partners Management Company decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (Call) (CTL) by 83.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company sold 166,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,900 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $406,000, down from 200,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Centurylink Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.73. About 6.14M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 05/04/2018 – CenturyLink Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenturyLink Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTL); 28/03/2018 – Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston Of Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” Headline ACE Comic Con Seattle At The WaMu Theater & CenturyLink Field Event Center; 03/04/2018 – CenturyLink takes cyber intelligence to the next level with expanded view of threatscape; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH ITS LENDERS ON AN AMENDMENT OF ITS BPIFAE SENIOR DEBT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Globalstar, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – GSAT; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK 1Q ADJ EPS 25C; 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Netw

Analysts await CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CTL’s profit will be $349.05M for 9.16 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by CenturyLink, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $251.35 million activity. The insider Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd sold $254.40 million. On Thursday, May 23 the insider Dev Indraneel bought $147,155. GLENN T MICHAEL bought 20,000 shares worth $196,600. $991,261 worth of stock was bought by STOREY JEFFREY K on Wednesday, March 6. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $24,608 was made by Chilton Kevin P. on Tuesday, March 12. 8,000 shares valued at $95,600 were bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T on Wednesday, March 6.

Paloma Partners Management Company, which manages about $4.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arch Coal Inc by 3,747 shares to 9,219 shares, valued at $841,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 49,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,205 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na, Oklahoma-based fund reported 67,219 shares. The Georgia-based Advisory Ser Ltd has invested 0.12% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Karpas Strategies Ltd Co stated it has 431,560 shares or 2.18% of all its holdings. Thomasville Bank has 54,445 shares. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.11% or 2.34 million shares. Comm Bancorporation reported 12,048 shares stake. First Republic Inv Mngmt Inc holds 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 62,637 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny accumulated 0.11% or 24,369 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Inc accumulated 3.74M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 79,460 shares. Riverhead Management stated it has 48,718 shares. Cornerstone Investment Prtn Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 139,289 shares. Northern Tru Corp has 0.03% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 10.70M shares. Lorber David A owns 5,671 shares for 1.87% of their portfolio. Wedge Management L Lp Nc has 63,726 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,360 were reported by Bangor Comml Bank. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 300 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc reported 3,129 shares. Carret Asset Limited Liability Co accumulated 7,169 shares. Magnetar Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 1,285 are owned by Ipswich Invest Mgmt Co. Cap Fund Mngmt owns 44,522 shares. Community Savings Bank Na has invested 0.01% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). First Citizens Bankshares And Trust Communications holds 0.03% or 1,418 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.18% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 1St Source Bancorp invested in 0.12% or 8,873 shares. Bowen Hanes And reported 238,495 shares or 1.69% of all its holdings. Reliance Trust Of Delaware reported 5,186 shares. Shelton Capital reported 674 shares stake. Gladius Cap Management Lp accumulated 9,374 shares.

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (Put) (NYSE:DE) by 5,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 14,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05 million shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.87 million activity.